investing.com
Intel's 'historic collapse' erases $8 billion from market value
(Reuters) - Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) saw about $8 billion wiped off its market value on Friday after the U.S. chipmaker stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market. The company predicted a surprise loss for the first quarter and its revenue forecast...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
investing.com
Will the U.S. Stock Market's Bull Run Continue?
After 6%, 9%, and 12% run-up moves in the S&P 500, Small Caps, and the Nasdaq 100, respectively, the most important question is, “Does this positive market continue? Are we in for even better returns in the near future?. We don’t know, but we want to offer you a...
investing.com
Marketmind: Breathe in
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A person walks across Waterloo Bridge with the City of London financial district in the background, in London, Britain, January 13, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo/File Photo. A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. Markets are holding their breath...
investing.com
Tesla chair testifies she would have quit if Musk had lied in 2018 tweets
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Tesla vehicles are shown at a Tesla service center in San Diego, California, U.S., January 13, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo 2/2. SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The board chair of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc defended CEO Elon Musk in a securities fraud trial on Friday, telling jurors that she would have quit as a director if she had thought Musk lied by tweeting in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm is a defendant in the lawsuit alongside Musk, Tesla and other directors. Investors allege they lost billions of dollars because of Musk's Aug. 7, 2018, tweets that he had "funding secured" and "investor support confirmed" to take Tesla private at $420 per share, which was a premium of about 23% to the prior day's close.
There will be a fierce war between the US and China, the Air Force General said - prepare to hit the head
Minihan said the main goal should be to defeat China. "I hope I'm wrong, but my conscience says that in 2025 we (US-China) will be a fight . US-China War: Relations between the US and China have been strained for the last few years. Both countries are against each other's ideology on many issues including Taiwan, South China Sea. Meanwhile, the senior general of the US Air Force has claimed that there may be a fierce war between the two countries in the year 2025. Four-star U.S. General Mike Minihan has said the war will be over Taiwan and urged its commanders to push their units to achieve maximum combat readiness this year. In this regard, he wrote an internal memo, which first surfaced on social media and later the Pentagon confirmed its authenticity. The memo showed that he has asked command personnel to prepare for head-to-head targeting .
investing.com
Yellen says South Africa needs action to maintain energy transition momentum
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa needs concrete action soon if it is to maintain momentum on an energy transition program backed by the United States and other countries, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday after visiting the coal mining region of Mpumalanga. Yellen said the United States is resolute...
investing.com
Price analysis 1/27: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
After two weeks of a stupendous rally, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has largely been flat this week. This is a positive sign, as it shows that market participants are not growing nervous before a slew of central bank meetings takes place next week. The United States Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are scheduled to announce their policy decisions next week.
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
investing.com
Jay-Z-Backed Web3 Startup Garners $14M Funding
Spatial Labs manufactured the 13mm LNQ One Chip. These physical chips are linked to NFTs on Polygon. Spatial Labs aims to make fashion more sustainable. Spatial Labs presented the revolutionary idea of ‘Wearable Internet’, when founder Iddris Sandu brainstormed with his good friend and multi-platinum hip hop artist, Jay-Z. The disruptive LNQ Chip technology aims to bridge the gap between physical and digital wearables.
investing.com
South Korea Jan exports to extend falling streak to fourth month: Reuters poll
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's January export data will likely show an annual fall for a fourth straight month, with the pace of decline accelerating amid persistently weak demand from China, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Distorting calendar effects will be another reason for the weakness in the data,...
investing.com
Gold prices muted as Fed week kicks off
Investing.com -- Gold prices kept to a tight range on Monday as traders hunkered down in anticipation of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with focus also remaining on any signs of slowing economic growth across the globe. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a relatively...
investing.com
China, U.S. spar at WTO meeting over disputes
GENEVA (Reuters) -China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang spoke at a meeting on trade disputes shortly...
investing.com
Dollar's comeback beginning to look 'appealing' as U.S. stocks enter rally mode
Investing.com -- The dollar has faced hammer blow after hammer blow in its attempts to hold ground against rivals, but the greenback is finally starting to look 'appealing' as U.S. equities pick up steam against their European rivals. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket...
investing.com
Barcelona bans grocery delivery companies' 'dark stores'
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona's city hall on Friday approved a total ban on so-called "dark stores" - distribution hubs used by companies that provide grocery home deliveries - joining other European cities such as Amsterdam that announced restrictions in 2022. Such stores are like retail shops, but without any on-site...
investing.com
U.S. bond funds draw inflows for third straight week
(Reuters) - U.S. bond funds obtained net inflows for a third straight week in the seven days to Jan. 25 as investors remained hopeful that the Federal Reserve would deliver a smaller 25 basis-point policy rate hike next week. Refinitiv Lipper data showed U.S. bond funds obtained a net $4.89...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs slashes CEO Solomon's pay 29% to $25 million
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slashed compensation for its Chief Executive Officer David Solomon by 29% to $25 million for 2022, the bank said in a filing Friday. Solomon's pay comprises a $2 million base salary, $6.9 million cash bonus and $16.1 million in restricted stock. He was...
investing.com
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit - Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted...
investing.com
Electric vehicles throw palladium's mega-rally into reverse
LONDON (Reuters) - An era of breathtaking palladium rallies is likely to be ending, analysts said, as rising supply and stagnant demand erode prices of the metal used to neutralise vehicle exhaust emissions. Palladium, once the cheapest major precious metal, rocketed from less than $500 an ounce in 2016 to...
