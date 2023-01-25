Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in NevadaBryan DijkhuizenNevada State
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police looking for driver in early morning traffic incident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are looking for a vehicle involved in a traffic incident that occurred early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to the intersection of Mill Street and Kirkman for reports of a person who was struck by a car while illegally lying in the roadway.
KOLO TV Reno
Hit-and-run crash off Plumas Street leaves residents concerned for safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are still looking for the car and driver who crashed into a family’s front yard early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along Plumas Street near the Reno Tennis Courts. A driver veered off the road, through a neighboring chain link...
2news.com
Deputies Seize Car in Fernley Related to Homicide Investigation
LCSO has yet to expand on how the vehicle might be related to the investigation. Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe; Frigid temps to follow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigating Shooting
They say multiple teens were involved. Three juveniles have been taken into custody as suspects in a shooting in Carson City that injured two teens, including one who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Detectives have determined approximately 17 shots were fired from handguns and several vehicles were damaged by a fleeing vehicle during Tuesday night’s shooting. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Nevada Appeal the motive appears to be drugs. Deputies recovered multiple baggies containing marijuana and mushrooms from inside the vehicle that fled the area. The youth who remained in critical condition at Renown Medical Center in Reno on Wednesday was identified as a 16-year-old Lyon County teen who was shot in the face.
2news.com
Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
mynews4.com
One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
FOX Reno
Three teens arrested after multiple shot in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three teen suspects were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Carson City Tuesday night that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with critical injuries. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received 911 calls of a shooting actively...
KOLO TV Reno
Just a few days left in Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation’s Know the Gold Campaign
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You have until the end of Friday, Jan. 27 to double your impact when you donate to the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF). The William N. Pennington Foundation is matching donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $500,000, for the Know the Gold campaign. The six-month community-driven fundraising effort will support local families battling childhood cancer.
ksro.com
Suspected DUI Driver Hurt in Rollover Crash Near Santa Rosa
A 22-year-old woman from South Lake Tahoe has been injured after a suspected DUI crash near Santa Rosa. On Monday night, the woman was driving her car northbound on Petaluma Hill Road when she veered off the road hitting a speed limit sign. After hitting the sign, the car hit an embankment and overturned. When crews arrived, the driver, Loralei Dixon, was out side of the car. Officers noticed signs of intoxication and Dixon was cited for suspected DUI. She would’ve been arrested then and there if not for her injuries requiring hospitalization.
KOLO TV Reno
LCSO seizes car as part of murder investigation
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have seized a vehicle from a Fernley residence as part of an investigation into the Christmas Eve death of Dean Sandoval. As KOLO 8 News Now previously reported, Sandoval was found at around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block...
abc10.com
Inside Operation Sierra Storm: The latest updates on weather in South Lake Tahoe
Clear with little in the way of wind will mean lows near freezing with patchy fog and frost possible. Lake Tahoe will have lows near 10°.
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County issues water boil advisory
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County has issued a notice for residents to boil water before use. The county said on Twitter there has been a water line break in Gold Hill and Divide which their Public Works Department is working to fix. The order will be in place...
KOLO TV Reno
Mail deliveries resume to areas of South Lake Tahoe impacted by storms
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The Post Office says it has resumed mail deliveries to areas of South Lake Tahoe previously affected by winter storms. North and South Upper Truckee and South Meyers will all have their mail delivery resume. Carriers will deliver to these locations daily and will no longer hold them for pick-up only.
KOLO TV Reno
Local restaurants participating in Reno Vegan Chef Challenge
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. WCSD Board of Trustees Mtg day after State of State Address. Updated: 13 hours ago. WCSD Board of...
police1.com
Video: Nev. cop saved by good Samaritans after being shot in the leg during shootout
RENO, Nev. — The Reno Police Department released bodycam footage from a deadly shootout between officers and two suspects at an apartment complex. According to the Reno Gazette, the incident left one suspect dead and another suspect wounded. Officers were initially called to the apartment complex on a report of possible gunfire in the area stemming from a parking dispute.
FOX Reno
Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
mynews4.com
Pedestrian suffers non-life threatening injuries after being hit by train in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — A pedestrian is expected to survive after being hit by a train in Sparks on Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on January 25 near the area of Battle Born and Galletti ways. According to a Union Pacific spokesman, the train...
KOLO TV Reno
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District taking bids for surplus equipment
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will be accepting bids for surplus equipment starting Feb. 6. Bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. via email at surplusequipment@nltfpd.net. Your bid should include your name, phone number, and email address. The District will...
tmpresale.com
Bronco at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno Aug 11th, 2023 – presale password
The presale password for a new Bronco presale is available here. During this presale you will have the chance to get sweet seats ahead of their public sale. This could be the best opportunity ever to see Bronco LIVE in Reno, NV. Below are what we so far about the...
Comments / 0