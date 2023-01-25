ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police looking for driver in early morning traffic incident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are looking for a vehicle involved in a traffic incident that occurred early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to the intersection of Mill Street and Kirkman for reports of a person who was struck by a car while illegally lying in the roadway.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe; Frigid temps to follow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigating Shooting

They say multiple teens were involved. Three juveniles have been taken into custody as suspects in a shooting in Carson City that injured two teens, including one who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Detectives have determined approximately 17 shots were fired from handguns and several vehicles were damaged by a fleeing vehicle during Tuesday night’s shooting. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Nevada Appeal the motive appears to be drugs. Deputies recovered multiple baggies containing marijuana and mushrooms from inside the vehicle that fled the area. The youth who remained in critical condition at Renown Medical Center in Reno on Wednesday was identified as a 16-year-old Lyon County teen who was shot in the face.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks

Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Three teens arrested after multiple shot in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three teen suspects were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Carson City Tuesday night that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with critical injuries. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received 911 calls of a shooting actively...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Just a few days left in Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation’s Know the Gold Campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You have until the end of Friday, Jan. 27 to double your impact when you donate to the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF). The William N. Pennington Foundation is matching donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $500,000, for the Know the Gold campaign. The six-month community-driven fundraising effort will support local families battling childhood cancer.
RENO, NV
ksro.com

Suspected DUI Driver Hurt in Rollover Crash Near Santa Rosa

A 22-year-old woman from South Lake Tahoe has been injured after a suspected DUI crash near Santa Rosa. On Monday night, the woman was driving her car northbound on Petaluma Hill Road when she veered off the road hitting a speed limit sign. After hitting the sign, the car hit an embankment and overturned. When crews arrived, the driver, Loralei Dixon, was out side of the car. Officers noticed signs of intoxication and Dixon was cited for suspected DUI. She would’ve been arrested then and there if not for her injuries requiring hospitalization.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KOLO TV Reno

LCSO seizes car as part of murder investigation

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have seized a vehicle from a Fernley residence as part of an investigation into the Christmas Eve death of Dean Sandoval. As KOLO 8 News Now previously reported, Sandoval was found at around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Storey County issues water boil advisory

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County has issued a notice for residents to boil water before use. The county said on Twitter there has been a water line break in Gold Hill and Divide which their Public Works Department is working to fix. The order will be in place...
STOREY COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mail deliveries resume to areas of South Lake Tahoe impacted by storms

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The Post Office says it has resumed mail deliveries to areas of South Lake Tahoe previously affected by winter storms. North and South Upper Truckee and South Meyers will all have their mail delivery resume. Carriers will deliver to these locations daily and will no longer hold them for pick-up only.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Local restaurants participating in Reno Vegan Chef Challenge

RENO, NV
police1.com

Video: Nev. cop saved by good Samaritans after being shot in the leg during shootout

RENO, Nev. — The Reno Police Department released bodycam footage from a deadly shootout between officers and two suspects at an apartment complex. According to the Reno Gazette, the incident left one suspect dead and another suspect wounded. Officers were initially called to the apartment complex on a report of possible gunfire in the area stemming from a parking dispute.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
SPARKS, NV

