msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
NBC Philadelphia
Tourism Is Roaring Back in China. But the $6 Trillion Consumer Market Is Digging Itself Out of a Deep Slump
China saw one of its slowest years of economic growth in decades in 2022. Within a retail sales slump of 0.2% to 43.97 trillion yuan ($6.28 trillion), catering sales dropped by a steeper 6.3%. During the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that ended Friday, national tourism revenue surged by 30%...
NBC Philadelphia
$6.6 Billion Fintech Wise Accused by Rival of Harming Competition
Wise was accused on Friday of harming competition in the money transfer market by delisting a rival, Atlantic Money, from its foreign exchange fee comparison tool. In a letter to the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority, Atlantic Money said Wise's conduct was "harmful to competition" and "ultimately results in higher fees for end consumers."
NBC Philadelphia
Renault Slashes Nissan Stake as the Automakers Overhaul Their Decades-Long Alliance
Automobile giants Renault and Nissan have agreed a sweeping restructure of their decades-long alliance, in place since 1999. As part of the overhaul, Renault will transfer 28.4% of Nissan shares into a French trust. Automobile giants Renault and Nissan on Monday agreed to restructure their decades-long alliance, in a move...
There will be a fierce war between the US and China, the Air Force General said - prepare to hit the head
Minihan said the main goal should be to defeat China. "I hope I'm wrong, but my conscience says that in 2025 we (US-China) will be a fight . US-China War: Relations between the US and China have been strained for the last few years. Both countries are against each other's ideology on many issues including Taiwan, South China Sea. Meanwhile, the senior general of the US Air Force has claimed that there may be a fierce war between the two countries in the year 2025. Four-star U.S. General Mike Minihan has said the war will be over Taiwan and urged its commanders to push their units to achieve maximum combat readiness this year. In this regard, he wrote an internal memo, which first surfaced on social media and later the Pentagon confirmed its authenticity. The memo showed that he has asked command personnel to prepare for head-to-head targeting .
NBC Philadelphia
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: American Express, Intel, Silvergate Capital and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. American Express — The credit card company saw an 11% jump in its shares after it issued upbeat earnings and revenue guidance for 2023 that was better than expected by Wall Street analysts. The company also said it will increase its dividend by 15%.
