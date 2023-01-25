Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Aave Clears Bad CRV Token Debt from Exploit Attempt
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave eliminated the bad debt of 2.7 million of curve dao tokens (CRV) from a botched November trade by Mango Markets exploiter Avi Eisenberg, blockchain data on Etherscan shows. The...
CoinDesk
Metaverse-Focused Blockchain Lamina1 Promotes Rebecca Barkin to CEO
Metaverse-focused layer 1 blockchain protocol Lamina1 has promoted President Rebecca Barkin to be its CEO effective immediately, according to acompany blog post. As CEO, Barkin will oversee all business operations for Lamina1, including "partnerships,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Thaw May Be Premature but Advisors Should Prepare for Winter’s End
The days are slowly getting longer, the birds are singing outside my window andthe price of bitcoin hit $23,000 for the first time in months. Could it portend the end of the crypto winter?
CoinDesk
DYDX Token Surges as Unlock Gets Delayed Until December
Decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX has delayed the unlock of its native DYDX token for investors until the fourth quarter, the exchange announced in ablog post Wednesday. The Block first reported on the news and...
CoinDesk
'We Want to Make Sure America Is the Place for Innovation in FinTech'
On today's episode, NLW examines recent interviews with Republican congressional leaders including Representatives Patrick McHenry, Tom Emmer, Warren Davidson and French Hill, around the state of crypto in Washington, D.C. NLW argues that the key plans and talking points are pretty clear when the interviews are looked at as a whole.
CoinDesk
QuickNode Raises $60M in Series B at $800M Valuation
QuickNode, a development platform that helps Web3 builders create apps, has closed a $60 million Series B funding round at an $800 million valuation led by 10T Holdings with participation from Tiger Global, 776 and QED, among others. The capital will be used toward the company's global expansion, hiring and building out the tech.
CoinDesk
Layer 1 Blockchain Aptos Token Reaches All-Time High
Layer 1 blockchain Aptos' token, which has been surging since the start of the year, broke an all-time high on Wednesday. The token, APT, reached $16.46 and is up 350% since Jan. 1, according to CoinDesk data.
CoinDesk
Up 40% YTD, Bitcoin Is 2023’s Best-Performing Asset
On today's episode of "The Breakdown," NLW looks at bitcoin's impressive January rally and discusses what's driving it. Specifically, he explores claims of market manipulation versus simple mean reversion. Finally, he looks at whether it is reflective of a broader macro shift as well.
CoinDesk
Investment Manager Wilshire Teams Up With Crypto Trading Firm FalconX to Develop Digital Asset Indexes
CORRECTION (Jan. 25, 08:43 UTC):Changes headline, first paragraph to reflect that Wilshire is providing its indexes for FalconX clients, not the other way round. Crypto trading firm FalconX has tapped private investment management firm...
CoinDesk
Bullish Token Unlocks Buck Bear Market Trend in Spur to Altcoin Season
The overcrowded short trade in the lead-up to token unlocks is beginning to backfire, with several altcoins showing signs of strength into what is normally perceived to be a bearish event. This week Axie...
CoinDesk
Hollywood in Web3: StoryCo Raises $6M to Decentralize Storytelling
Web3 storytelling platform StoryCo has raised $6 million in seed funding, the companysaid Thursday. The round was led by crypto investment firms Collab + Currency and Patron, with participation from Blockchange Ventures, Flamingo DAO...
CoinDesk
Doodles Releases Eagerly Awaited New NFT Project Doodles 2 on Flow
Doodles, a non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem derived from characters created by artist Scott Martin, aka Burnt Toast, has released its highly anticipated Doodles 2 project on the Flow blockchain. The Doodles team has been...
CoinDesk
Porsche Hits Brakes on NFT Mint After Backlash
Porsche is halting the mint of its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection, the German sports car manufacturer announced on Twitter, after receiving negative feedback from its community. "Our holders have spoken. We're going to...
CoinDesk
Season One Review Celebration With a Sneak Peek at the Speakers of Season Two
Michele, normally behind the scenes producing the Women Who Web3 podcast, is a visionary with over 10 years of experience in TV/Radio production and content creation. This week she joins Kamz in a special episode to celebrate the women of Season 1 and to look ahead to Season 2 with new incredible speakers providing more profound knowledge and how-to's to inspire and empower women!
CoinDesk
Pedigree Unleashes Virtual Fostering in Decentraland to Find Real Dogs Homes
Pet food maker Pedigree is bringing furry friends to the metaverse in an effort to end real-world pet homelessness, the companysaid Wednesday. While most metaverse experiences exist entirely in digital spaces, whether it be...
