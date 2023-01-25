ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WDBJ7.com

Widespread showers likely Sunday

Cloud cover will increase from west to east early Sunday morning. Expect low temperatures in the low to mid 30s under a calm wind. Our next rain chance arrives on Sunday. A light wintry mix is possible but will be limited to the higher elevations of the West Virginia mountains (especially if the cold front brings moisture before sunrise).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KTLO

Freezing mix possible beginning Monday night

A chance of freezing precipitation is returning to the Twin Lakes Area. Meteorologist Justin Condrey says there is a slight chance of sleet Sunday night, but the greatest chance will begin Monday night. Listen:. Currently, Condrey says this is a low confidence forecast, and the National Weather Service expects to...
ARKANSAS STATE
kjluradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast

Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC 29 News

Cold Rain Followed by Gusty Winds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a wintry mix of some snow and sleet Wednesday morning, it’s mainly a cold rainfall Thursday afternoon. Rain will exit to the east this evening. Gusty winds will be felt going into Thursday. A little cooler and more seasonable Friday. The pick day of...
VIRGINIA STATE
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday January 26, 2023

ASHE-WATAUGA-TAZEWELL-SMYTH-GRAYSON-MERCER-SUMMERS- THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA,. SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. .DAY ONE…THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. SNOW SHOWERS MAY PRODUCE UP TO AN INCH OF SNOW FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW. 3500 FEET IN ELEVATION…AND UP TO 3 INCHES OF SNOW FOR ELEVATIONS. ABOVE 3500...
VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
BECKLEY, WV
scenicstates.com

5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer

Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
HOT SPRINGS, VA
sciotopost.com

When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM

OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WVNS

What you might need to prepare for icy weather

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Icy conditions are expected to hit the West Virginia Mountains on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Though impacts from this system are not expected to be major, it is always better to be prepared. With bad weather potentially headed for multiple counties in our area, you might decide now is a good […]
LEWISBURG, WV
wmar2news

Say it ain't SNOW...

A few areas in Maryland received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday morning! In Carroll county, 1" of snow was measured in Westminster and a little under an inch of snow was recorded in Manchester. We have another round of potential wintry weather in store for Wednesday....
WESTMINSTER, MD
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

10 Great Romantic Getaways in Virginia for Couples

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. If you’re looking for a vacation filled with relaxation, romance, and pampering, there are plenty of romantic getaways in Virginia that steer Cupid’s arrow to the center of the bullseye. The...
VIRGINIA STATE

