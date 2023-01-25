Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garrett LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING While warning-level activity is no longer expected, additional snow showers continue to fall across Garrett County. Another inch or two of snow is expected. Surface observations as well as traffic and ski resort cameras show areas of reduced visibility. Exercise caution on the roads, particularly those that are currently snow covered. Westerly winds may gust 25 to 35 mph which could lead to areas of blowing snow. Be prepared for occasional reductions in visibility where this occurs.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING With warning criteria no longer expected, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire. However, additional snow showers are likely which may bring another inch or two to the region. Exercise caution on snow-cover roads and watch for reduced visibility within developing snow showers.
Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Fayette Ridges, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 02:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Washington; Westmoreland AN AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND...NORTHEASTERN GREENE AND NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 411 AM EST, an area of moderate to heavy snow showers was located near California, or 15 miles south of Gastonville, moving east at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Connellsville, Monessen, California, Donora, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, Charleroi, Youngwood, West Newton, Bentleyville, Brownsville, and New Stanton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 32 and 57. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 72 and 80. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 13 and 14, and between mile markers 23 and 27. Snow will lead to reduced visibilities below one-half mile at times, and will cause a quick accumulation on roads. Travel may be hazardous. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
