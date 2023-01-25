Effective: 2023-01-27 02:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Washington; Westmoreland AN AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND...NORTHEASTERN GREENE AND NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 411 AM EST, an area of moderate to heavy snow showers was located near California, or 15 miles south of Gastonville, moving east at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Connellsville, Monessen, California, Donora, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, Charleroi, Youngwood, West Newton, Bentleyville, Brownsville, and New Stanton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 32 and 57. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 72 and 80. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 13 and 14, and between mile markers 23 and 27. Snow will lead to reduced visibilities below one-half mile at times, and will cause a quick accumulation on roads. Travel may be hazardous. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

