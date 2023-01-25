Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Clearfield by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 21:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clearfield A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW CONTINUES ACROSS PARTS OF CLEARFIELD COUNTY HAZARDS...A band of moderate to heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. Roads may be snow covered or icy. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1046 PM EST, a band of moderate to heavy snow was near Clearfield moving east at 15 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE DuBois, Clearfield, Sandy, Woodland, Curwensville, Penfield, Hyde, Plymptonville, Rockton, Karthaus, Parker Dam State Park, Lecontes Mills, S.B. Elliot State Park, Morrisdale, Grassflat, Kylertown, Wallaceton, Troutville, Treasure Lake and Clearfield-Lawrence Airport. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Snow Shoe exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to 138. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Southern Centre by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 21:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 01:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN LYCOMING...SOUTHERN CLINTON...NORTHERN CENTRE...UNION...NORTHERN CLINTON...AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of snow squalls accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1217 AM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Bellefonte to near Jersey Shore and moving east at 35 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Carroll and R.B. Winter State Park around 1220 AM EST. Sand Bridge State Park around 1230 AM EST. Spruce Run Reservoir around 1235 AM EST. Monument around 1240 AM EST. Bald Eagle State Park around 1245 AM EST. Lewisburg and Blanchard around 1250 AM EST. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Bellefonte and Lewisburg-Williamsport exits, specifically from mile markers 170 to 206. This includes Route 220 from near Lamar on I-80 to Lock Haven. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
