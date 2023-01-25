Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING Radar imagery and traffic cameras show much of the snow has largely ended. However, some additional snow showers are possible this morning which may bring up to an inch of additional accumulations.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING Radar imagery and traffic cameras show much of the snow has largely ended. However, some additional snow showers are possible this morning which may bring up to an inch of additional accumulations.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garrett LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING While warning-level activity is no longer expected, additional snow showers continue to fall across Garrett County. Another inch or two of snow is expected. Surface observations as well as traffic and ski resort cameras show areas of reduced visibility. Exercise caution on the roads, particularly those that are currently snow covered. Westerly winds may gust 25 to 35 mph which could lead to areas of blowing snow. Be prepared for occasional reductions in visibility where this occurs.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Fayette Ridges, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 02:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Washington; Westmoreland AN AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND...NORTHEASTERN GREENE AND NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 411 AM EST, an area of moderate to heavy snow showers was located near California, or 15 miles south of Gastonville, moving east at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Connellsville, Monessen, California, Donora, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, Charleroi, Youngwood, West Newton, Bentleyville, Brownsville, and New Stanton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 32 and 57. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 72 and 80. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 13 and 14, and between mile markers 23 and 27. Snow will lead to reduced visibilities below one-half mile at times, and will cause a quick accumulation on roads. Travel may be hazardous. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
