Effective: 2023-01-26 21:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 01:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clearfield; Northern Centre; Southern Centre A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE...CLEARFIELD AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile, and bring a quick coating to one-half inch of snow. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1224 AM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from 15 miles southwest of Clearfield to near Tyrone and moving east-northeast at 25 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Houtzdale around 1235 AM EST. Port Matilda around 1240 AM EST. Stormstown and Osceola Mills around 1245 AM EST. Sandy Ridge around 1250 AM EST. Park Forest Village around 100 AM EST. State College around 105 AM EST. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 57 to 77. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO