Albany, CA

SFGate

Early Morning Shooting Leaves Man Dead

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Tracy, police said. At 1:13 a.m., police received reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. Police said a man was found at the scene but he died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Police...
TRACY, CA
SFGate

Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl has been reported missing. Mila PerezPaz was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Chestnut Street and Middlefield Road in the city's Staumbaugh Heller neighborhood southeast of downtown, according to a 1:35 a.m. announcement from Redwood City Police Department.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

Update: Man Dies In Collision On Interstate 80

RICHMOND(BCN) The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer. Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa arrested a suspect in a stabbing reported Tuesday night outside a grocery store. Police arrested Kimberlei Bernard, 44, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an investigation of a stabbing reported at 11:46 p.m. at a Safeway in the 1700 block of Marlow Road, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

40 reasons not to leave San Francisco

San Francisco is the type of city that captures you. For many, it’s love at first sight. How could you not fall for the fog-draped skyline, the stately Victorians or the many parks scattered throughout the city? Others might not warm up until the second or third date, the deal sealed by a life-affirming burrito or yet another impossible Steph Curry 3-pointer. Or maybe you need to stumble upon a punk concert on a BART train to be convinced that the city still has a renegade streak underneath its techie exterior.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Alleged Half Moon Bay gunman targeted his own workplace, police say

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The gunman who killed seven people at two farms Monday in this rural area south of San Francisco targeted his own workplace, authorities alleged, spreading terror among agricultural workers, many of them immigrants. Police said 66-year-old Zhao Chunli killed four people at Mountain Mushroom Farm,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

