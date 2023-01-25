ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Calgary in action against Chicago after overtime victory

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime.

Calgary is 14-8-2 in home games and 23-16-9 overall. The Flames have a +eight scoring differential, with 150 total goals scored and 142 given up.

Chicago has a 14-27-4 record overall and a 5-12-2 record on the road. The Blackhawks have a -53 scoring differential, with 108 total goals scored and 161 given up.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has 14 goals and 28 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Max Domi has scored 14 goals with 18 assists for the Blackhawks. Seth Jones has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Brett Ritchie: out (wrist), Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle), Jarred Tinordi: out (face), Alex Stalock: out (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto, 30, has recorded 15 points (8g/7a) in 45 games for the San Jose Sharks this...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC4 Columbus

Johnson nets game-winner, CBJ get rare road win at Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win

Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit News

'That was a goalie win': Fabbri, Husso star in OT as Wings edge Montreal, 4-3

Montreal − The Red Wings have been talking much recently about stringing some victories together. To get into the playoffs, to stay within distance of the playoffs, they're going to have to pile victories together post-All-Star break. No better way to begin a streak like that this week, on the Fathers' Trip, and go into a lengthy break on a positive note.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss....
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Anaheim hosts Arizona after Vatrano’s hat trick

Arizona Coyotes (15-28-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Arizona Coyotes after Frank Vatrano’s hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche in the Ducks’ 5-3 win. Anaheim is 14-29-5 overall and 8-13-1 at home....
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Loss vs Senators

The losses continue to pile up for the New York Islanders, who are in the middle of their worst stretch of the season. After a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, they lost to the Ottawa Senators 2-1, closing out their short Canadian road trip without a point. The...
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Stauber wins again, Blackhawks beat Flames 5-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Two games into his NHL career, Blackhawks rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber is playing like a poised veteran. Stauber stopped 34 shots for his second consecutive win and 13 players contributed a point as Chicago beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Thursday night. “Looks really solid and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

2023 NHL trade deadline playbook: Calgary Flames

With just over five weeks to go until the NHL’s trade deadline on March 3, let's provide a deep dive into the Calgary Flames. Current Record: 23-16-9 (ninth place in Western Conference) General Manager: Brad Treliving (ninth season) Head Coach: Darryl Sutter (second full season) Captain: Vacant. Last year:...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Arizona Coyotes – 1/26/23

With their 5-3 defeat at the hands of former-Blues great Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres, the St. Louis Blues wrapped up their season-longest, seven-game homestand with a record of 3-4-0. The Blues have been fairly disappointing on home ice, as that record now slips to 10-12-2. They surrendered three goals in the first and another less than two minutes into the second period before Ivan Barbashev (8) and Brayden Schenn (12) found the net to make it 4-2. A power-play goal by Jordan Kyrou (23) just 47 seconds into the third period made it a 4-3 game until an empty-net goal by Dylan Cozens sealed the game with one minute remaining.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy