Everything glittered this weekend at the unveiling of long-anticipated resort Atlantis The Royal, from the golden toothbrushes in the room’s vanity kit to a mesmerizing performance by Beyoncé. Over a thousand celebrities and special guests from around the world arrived in Dubai to attend the exclusive, invite-only grand reveal of the city’s newest ultra-luxury resort. Those not physically present likely couldn’t escape its rooftop parties and mind-blowing concerts across Instagram and TikTok during the three-day event, which was padded with luxe experiences like bites prepared by Michelin-starred chefs. The main event was Beyoncé’s first live performance since 2018, and a fireworks show to the beats of electronic house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia.

1 DAY AGO