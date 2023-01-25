Read full article on original website
CELEBRATE THIS VALENTINE’S DAY ‘DESI’ STYLE WITH BOMBAY BUNGALOW
Revel in the colours and flavours of India with your beloved this Valentine’s Day and celebrate the beauty of love desi-style at Bombay Bungalow. Sink your teeth into succulent meaty and delish vegetarian offerings with a set, three-course menu. With sumptuous starters and a divine main course topped off by a delightfully handcrafted classic dessert with a modern twist, guests will be in for an enlivening treat for the senses this Valentine’s Day at Bombay Bungalow.
HOP INTO THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT WITH A TASTE OF JUMEIRAH
Marking the beginning of the lunar calendar, Chinese New Year is the most anticipated festival in Chinese culture as friends and family reconnect and share precious moments together. For the celebratory occasion, Jumeirah’s collection of award-winning dining venues invites guests to dive into a flavour-filled month of culinary celebrations and indulgent delights.
KOKO BAY LAUNCHES THE KOKO LUNCH THIS SEASON
Take a break and enjoy a relaxing lunch at Dubai’s favourite Bali-inspired beach club, Koko Bay. Aptly named the Koko Lunch, the boho destination offers a delicious lunch menu every Monday to Friday from 12pm – 4pm where guests can dine on the sand, with a breath-taking view of the Dubai Marina skyline.
INFINITY DES LUMIЀRES AND WE LOVE ART JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE ULTIMATE “GLOW IN THE DARK PAINTING” CLASS
To celebrate ‘Inspire Your Heart With Art Day’ on Tuesday 31st January, the region’s leading digital museum, Infinity des Lumiѐres, has partnered with We Love Art to launch the first 5D painting experience in the UAE to feature glow-in-the-dark paint. Priced at 390 AED per person,...
Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival Returns In May After Three Years
After a three-year hiatus, the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival returns from May 5-14, 2023, with Sting and Shaggy among the musical headliners. Tickets will go on sale February 15 at www.stlucia.org/jazz. The 2023 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival will again attract visitors from around the world, with...
COYA DUBAI MARKS INTERNATIONAL PISCO SOUR DAY
COYA Dubai, the vibrant and immersive lifestyle brand, is celebrating the spirit of Peru by honouring International Pisco Sour Day. Celebrated every year on the first Saturday of February, International Pisco Sour Day was created to honour the wonderful flavours of the Pisco Sour, Peru’s national beverage, and highlight the nation’s fascinating ancient culture. Known for their fresh and perfectly balanced taste, Pisco Sours are found on the menus of almost every bar across Peru and is COYA’s most iconic signature beverages.
EAT YOUR WAY AROUND THE WORLD AT M ONE RESTAURANT, MILLENNIUM PLACE BARSHA HEIGHTS HOTEL
Ever wanted to eat your way through exotic cuisines from around the globe? While you wait to make that once in a lifetime trip to your favourite foodie destination, M One Restaurant located at Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel will be transporting guests across the map from its dining room.
LING LING OFFICIALLY OPENS ITS DOORS AT ATLANTIS THE ROYAL WITH A STAR-STUDDED OPENING SOIREE
Last night, Co-CEO’s of Tao Group Hospitality, Jason Strauss and Noah Tepperberg were joined by celebrity friends and special guests during Atlantis The Royal’s Grand Reveal weekend for the launch of Dubai’s newest and most stylish destination dining and ultra lounge experience, Ling Ling. The glamorous Grand Opening event was attended by the likes of Ellen Pompeo, Ashley Park, Bar Refaeli, Trey Songz, Amir Khan, Jonathan Cheban, Fat Joe, and Caroline Stanbury. The VIP invitees were some of the first to revel in Ling Ling’s unique dining experience.
GET LOVE STRUCK AT WESLODGE SALOON THIS VALENTINE’S DAY
Love is in the air at Weslodge Saloon this February as the culinary team get their cupid bows ready for Valentine’s Day. Offering a specially created romantic menu available at both City Walk and Business Bay venues – expect North American flavours, handcrafted cocktails, panoramic cityscape views, décor to set the ambience and a soundtrack to pull the heartstrings.
BREAK YOUR JANUARY HIBERNATION AND INDULGE IN ALL THE GOODNESS AT THE LONDON PROJECT
Let the party begin with the legendary Notting Hill Carnival Brunch at The London Project promising high energy dining, steeped in carnival colours, live festival entertainment and all-round party cavorting, every Saturday. From 1pm to 4pm enjoy expertly crafted cocktails and incredible food derived from London’s eclectic food scene; including sharing starters of cheesy Arancini and irresistible Lamb Ribs, mains of crispy Sea Bass and tender Striploin and for dessert a line up of Profiteroles, Chocolate Mousse Tart and Cheesecake, to name a few. Get the party started and dance along with Samba dancers, steel drummers and a sultry saxophonist to Afro Beats and Carnival Classics.
Inside the Wild New Hotel Where Beyoncé Just Performed in Dubai
Everything glittered this weekend at the unveiling of long-anticipated resort Atlantis The Royal, from the golden toothbrushes in the room’s vanity kit to a mesmerizing performance by Beyoncé. Over a thousand celebrities and special guests from around the world arrived in Dubai to attend the exclusive, invite-only grand reveal of the city’s newest ultra-luxury resort. Those not physically present likely couldn’t escape its rooftop parties and mind-blowing concerts across Instagram and TikTok during the three-day event, which was padded with luxe experiences like bites prepared by Michelin-starred chefs. The main event was Beyoncé’s first live performance since 2018, and a fireworks show to the beats of electronic house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia.
