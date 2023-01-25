Read full article on original website
Zaha Hadid Architects Helped Design a Superyacht for the Royal Family—But It Was Never Built
If you’re a fan of deconstructivist architecture and water sports, you may be familiar with Zaha Hadid Architects’ (ZHA) Unique Circle Yachts, a collection of five superyachts the firm unveiled in 2019. Undeniably bold, the boats are strong, imposing, and when they do grace the water, they’ll be hard to look away from. But what you might not know is that the firm also worked on another yacht concept—one designed for the royal family.
Pakistani rupee plummets as markets adjust to removal of unofficial controls
The Pakistani rupee fell 9.6% against the dollar on Thursday, central bank data showed — the biggest one-day drop in over two decades — in a slump that may persuade the International Monetary Fund to resume lending to the country.
Beyoncé, a $100k-a-night suite and a red carpet of influencers: Dubai basks in its booming economy
A concert, which took place over the weekend, was the grand finale event of Atlantis The Royal's "grand reveal," whose 1,500 guests included model Kendall Jenner, rapper Jay-Z and a host of other influencers, socialites and royals. Rooms at the ultra-luxury hotel go for an average rate of $1,000 per...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
India’s Richest Man Accused of Pulling the ‘Largest Con in Corporate History’
A two-year investigation by a short seller claims Adani Group engaged in accounting fraud worth billions of dollars.
The Philippines Finally Rebounds from Dreadfully Long COVID Policies
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
Indian students watch banned BBC documentary critical of PM Modi
University students in India’s southern state of Kerala burned an effigy of Narendra Modi in response to the banning of a BBC documentary critical of the prime minister. “India: The Modi Question” looks at Modi’s role during deadly 2002 sectarian riots. The broadcaster's programme alleges the Hindu nationalist, premier of Gujarat state at the time, ordered police to turn a blind eye to an orgy of violence there that left at least 1,000 people dead, most of them minority Muslims.
'Ideology of hate' consuming India, says Gandhi's great-grandson
India's rising tide of Hindu nationalism is an affront to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, his great-grandson says, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the revered independence hero's assassination. Today, Gandhi's assassin is revered by many Hindu nationalists who have pushed for a re-evaluation of his decision to murder a man synonymous with non-violence.
Things to know when travelling to India for the first time
India is the birthplace of one of the first four ancient civilizations in human history, besides China, Mesopotamia, Egypt, and India, which has a long history of civilization spanning many centuries. In addition, India is also the birthplace of four major religions Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism. The introduction of...
Latin America Is Now China's 'Backyard' | Opinion
China has laid all the necessary groundwork for exercising real influence in the region.
India star brutally trolled for setting unwanted record against NZ
India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was mercilessly trolled online after setting a bizarre record in the first T20I against New Zealand on Friday. Known for producing excellent yorkers in the death overs and giving batters ample opportunities by delivering no-balls by overstepping the bowling mark, the left-arm speedster has proved to be like a double-edged sword for India.
Brazil's Lula proposes Mercosur trade deal with China after EU accord
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he favored an agreement between Mercosur and China in a plan to modernize and open the South American trade bloc to other regions.
India marks national day with Egyptian president as guest
NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of people endured a winter chill and mist on Thursday as they watched a parade in the Indian capital showcasing the country’s defense capability and cultural heritage on a newly revamped ceremonial boulevard. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi looked on as...
The Bloody Reign of Terror That Almost Destroyed the Amazon
One landowner was known for chainsawing in half the peasants who refused to sell their land to him. Another had a jar in his office in which he kept the severed ears of the men he had ordered murdered. There were as many as 20 clandestine cemeteries used to dispose of the remains of murdered workers. And whole populations of Indigenous people had been wiped out by dynamite, machine guns, and sugar laced with arsenic.This was, and in some ways still is, the Amazon rain forest, a lawless land of legal impunity and environmental degradation, where to be an activist...
Gandhi's killer a hero to India's diehard Hindu nationalists
Hindu fundamentalist Ashok Sharma has devoted his life to championing the deeds of an Indian "patriot": not revered independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, but the man who shot him dead. "It is because of Gandhi and his ideology that India was divided and Hindus had to bow before Muslims and outsiders," said Abhishek Agarwal, like Sharma a member of the century-old radical Hindu Mahasabha group.
