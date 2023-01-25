Read full article on original website
Related
Beyoncé Just Stayed in This Bonkers Penthouse Suite in Dubai—and You Can, Too, for $100,000 a Night
Looks like the crown jewel of Atlantis The Royal Dubai is Queen B–approved. This past weekend, the lavish resort hosted a star-studded opening weekend that ended with a one-hour private concert from Beyoncé—who sparkled in $7.5 million worth of jewelry during the performance, which reportedly cost the hotel $24 million—and a spectacular firework display that could be seen from miles away. While the activities brought out A-listers such as Black Panther‘s Winston Duke, Kendall Jenner and Jay-Z, the real star of the show was the stunning Royal Mansion, the lush accommodation where the Renaissance singer resided during the extravaganza. And now you, too,...
What It’s Like to Stay at Corazon Cabo, the Luxe Resort Nestled in One of Mexico’s Most Idyllic Beaches
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue-in-cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa Describe the property in three words: Artsy. Modern. Chic. What’s the Deal?At the center of Medano Beach, the city’s largest swimmable beach, the Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa debuted in the fall of 2021 with the largest beach club on the sandy strip,...
tourcounsel.com
Miraval Austin Resort & Spa | 4-star hotel in Texas
Miraval Austin Resort & Spa offers visitors an easy, lush place to get away from it all and improve their overall well-being. You'll be pampered with the natural beauty of this luxurious resort, nestled in the rolling foothills of the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve and with breathtaking views of Lake Travis.
TravelPulse
Collette Introduces New 'Flavors of Portugal and Spain' Explorations Tour
WHY IT RATES: The new 16-day tour is part of Collette's Explorations line, which receives only excellent reviews nearly eight out of 10 times.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Editor. Collette is excited to present its new “Flavors of Portugal and Spain” Explorations tour. The 16-day experience sees travelers venture throughout...
hotelnewsme.com
OBSERVATORY BAR & GRILL INTRODUCES NIGEL NGONI MACHAKATA AS NEW CHEF DE CUISINE
Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites announced the appointment of Nigel Ngoni Machakata as the new Chef De Cuisine at the property’s signature restaurant, Observatory Bar & Grill. A dynamic chef with expertise in menu creation and kitchen management, Chef Nigel brings a progressive culinary touch and expert knowledge in various cuisines to the iconic restaurant and bar.
What It’s Like to Stay at Raffles Doha, an Opulent All-Suite Hotel in Qatar’s Newest Luxury Tower
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Raffles Doha, Qatar In three words: Middle Eastern Magic What’s the Deal? ...
hotelnewsme.com
SAVOUR CULINARY CELEBRATIONS OF THE YEAR OF RABBIT AT W MUSCAT
Celebrate the Chinese New Year with heart-warming feasts and epicurean experiences curated for you and your loved ones at Ba Ban restaurant at the luxury hotel W Muscat’s ‘Rabbit-ly treat.’. You can hop your way to prosperity by celebrating the Year of the Rabbit in style and indulging...
hotelnewsme.com
OLIVIA’S BRUNCH BY THE BEACH WITH WORLD’S FIRST PALESTINIAN MENU IS COMING TO RAK AT BANAN BEACH
UAE’s popular homegrown beach resort, Banan Beach, the perfect getaway that will transport you to the streets of Greece is all set to host the world’s first-ever Palestinian Brunch this month on Saturday, 28th January from 12 Noon- 4.30 PM. The brunch taking place at their pool area...
hotelnewsme.com
INFINITY DES LUMIЀRES AND WE LOVE ART JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE ULTIMATE “GLOW IN THE DARK PAINTING” CLASS
To celebrate ‘Inspire Your Heart With Art Day’ on Tuesday 31st January, the region’s leading digital museum, Infinity des Lumiѐres, has partnered with We Love Art to launch the first 5D painting experience in the UAE to feature glow-in-the-dark paint. Priced at 390 AED per person,...
hotelnewsme.com
STARS ALIGN FOR THE OPENING OF NIYYALI IN JEDDAH
Jeddah’s new dining star, NIYYALI opens its doors to guests. It is where flavour, creativity and culture align, bringing forth the true essence of the Lebanese soul. The ribbon cutting and the highly anticipated opening of NIYYALI was held under the patronage of his Excellency Dr. Fawzi Kabbara, the Ambassador of Lebanon in Saudi Arabia. His Excellency congratulated NIYYALI on bringing a little of Lebanon to Jeddah, a truly authentic and elevated dining experience, highlighting the importance of such projects in the country offering employment opportunities to many Lebanese.
hotelnewsme.com
DEVOUR THE NEW LIP-SMACKING MENU AT TABLE OTTO
Popular French-Italian dining spot Table Otto introduces exciting new dishes to its menu across all its outlets in Dubai Mall, Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain. Starting February 1, the new spread is set to tantalize one’s tastebuds. Table Otto’s latest menu has...
hotelnewsme.com
COYA DUBAI MARKS INTERNATIONAL PISCO SOUR DAY
COYA Dubai, the vibrant and immersive lifestyle brand, is celebrating the spirit of Peru by honouring International Pisco Sour Day. Celebrated every year on the first Saturday of February, International Pisco Sour Day was created to honour the wonderful flavours of the Pisco Sour, Peru’s national beverage, and highlight the nation’s fascinating ancient culture. Known for their fresh and perfectly balanced taste, Pisco Sours are found on the menus of almost every bar across Peru and is COYA’s most iconic signature beverages.
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS MARKS THE START OF 2023 WITH NEW LEADERSHIP, BRAND EXTENSIONS AND STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO GROWTH
Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons continues to expand its development pipeline, elevating its experiential offerings and accelerating bold new ventures that capitalize on the company’s strong business foundation and singular focus on the luxury segment. Through the lens of unmatched guest-centricity and personalization, Four Seasons is investing in a robust commercial strategy, enhancing its ability to meet the growing demand for travel and luxury experiences.
hotelnewsme.com
LING LING OFFICIALLY OPENS ITS DOORS AT ATLANTIS THE ROYAL WITH A STAR-STUDDED OPENING SOIREE
Last night, Co-CEO’s of Tao Group Hospitality, Jason Strauss and Noah Tepperberg were joined by celebrity friends and special guests during Atlantis The Royal’s Grand Reveal weekend for the launch of Dubai’s newest and most stylish destination dining and ultra lounge experience, Ling Ling. The glamorous Grand Opening event was attended by the likes of Ellen Pompeo, Ashley Park, Bar Refaeli, Trey Songz, Amir Khan, Jonathan Cheban, Fat Joe, and Caroline Stanbury. The VIP invitees were some of the first to revel in Ling Ling’s unique dining experience.
hotelnewsme.com
BREAK YOUR JANUARY HIBERNATION AND INDULGE IN ALL THE GOODNESS AT THE LONDON PROJECT
Let the party begin with the legendary Notting Hill Carnival Brunch at The London Project promising high energy dining, steeped in carnival colours, live festival entertainment and all-round party cavorting, every Saturday. From 1pm to 4pm enjoy expertly crafted cocktails and incredible food derived from London’s eclectic food scene; including sharing starters of cheesy Arancini and irresistible Lamb Ribs, mains of crispy Sea Bass and tender Striploin and for dessert a line up of Profiteroles, Chocolate Mousse Tart and Cheesecake, to name a few. Get the party started and dance along with Samba dancers, steel drummers and a sultry saxophonist to Afro Beats and Carnival Classics.
hotelnewsme.com
HOP INTO THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT WITH A TASTE OF JUMEIRAH
Marking the beginning of the lunar calendar, Chinese New Year is the most anticipated festival in Chinese culture as friends and family reconnect and share precious moments together. For the celebratory occasion, Jumeirah’s collection of award-winning dining venues invites guests to dive into a flavour-filled month of culinary celebrations and indulgent delights.
hotelnewsme.com
PICTURE-PERFECT ROMANCE AWAITS AT JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA
Imagine a romantic escape to an idyllic island paradise in the Maldives. After a scenic seaplane flight from Malé, guests will descend onto turquoise waters to the dazzling white sandy beaches of Vagaru Island of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, while the Thakuru will escort guests into one of the luxury Overwater Pool Villas or Beach Pool Villas.
Inside the Wild New Hotel Where Beyoncé Just Performed in Dubai
Everything glittered this weekend at the unveiling of long-anticipated resort Atlantis The Royal, from the golden toothbrushes in the room’s vanity kit to a mesmerizing performance by Beyoncé. Over a thousand celebrities and special guests from around the world arrived in Dubai to attend the exclusive, invite-only grand reveal of the city’s newest ultra-luxury resort. Those not physically present likely couldn’t escape its rooftop parties and mind-blowing concerts across Instagram and TikTok during the three-day event, which was padded with luxe experiences like bites prepared by Michelin-starred chefs. The main event was Beyoncé’s first live performance since 2018, and a fireworks show to the beats of electronic house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia.
biteofthebest.com
The Beach Club Kanan, Tulum, Mexico
My friend had been in Tulum all week in preparation for her son’s wedding. She stayed on the beach at the Ahau, yet ate lunch at The Beach Club Kanan daily. I joined her for lunch the afternoon of the Welcome Drinks and Dinner party. Each day, she ordered...
Comments / 0