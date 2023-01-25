Looks like the crown jewel of Atlantis The Royal Dubai is Queen B–approved. This past weekend, the lavish resort hosted a star-studded opening weekend that ended with a one-hour private concert from Beyoncé—who sparkled in $7.5 million worth of jewelry during the performance, which reportedly cost the hotel $24 million—and a spectacular firework display that could be seen from miles away. While the activities brought out A-listers such as Black Panther‘s Winston Duke, Kendall Jenner and Jay-Z, the real star of the show was the stunning Royal Mansion, the lush accommodation where the Renaissance singer resided during the extravaganza. And now you, too,...

