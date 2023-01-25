Read full article on original website
hotelnewsme.com
KOKO BAY LAUNCHES THE KOKO LUNCH THIS SEASON
Take a break and enjoy a relaxing lunch at Dubai’s favourite Bali-inspired beach club, Koko Bay. Aptly named the Koko Lunch, the boho destination offers a delicious lunch menu every Monday to Friday from 12pm – 4pm where guests can dine on the sand, with a breath-taking view of the Dubai Marina skyline.
Royal Caribbean, Virgin, and Jimmy Buffett Cruise Line All-in on Boozy New Trend
All three cruise lines are adding a new way type of alcohol which may surprise you.
Time Out Global
The 10 best food tours in Paris
Feeling a little peckish? Here’s our pick of the tastiest ways to travel around Paris. With glistening fruit tarts down one cobbled street and artisanal cheeses down another, Paris presents a particularly toothsome panorama. And to help you discover some neat eats, we’ve gathered some particularly tasty routes to try out below.
What It’s Like to Stay at Raffles Doha, an Opulent All-Suite Hotel in Qatar’s Newest Luxury Tower
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Raffles Doha, Qatar In three words: Middle Eastern Magic What’s the Deal? ...
hotelnewsme.com
BREAK YOUR JANUARY HIBERNATION AND INDULGE IN ALL THE GOODNESS AT THE LONDON PROJECT
Let the party begin with the legendary Notting Hill Carnival Brunch at The London Project promising high energy dining, steeped in carnival colours, live festival entertainment and all-round party cavorting, every Saturday. From 1pm to 4pm enjoy expertly crafted cocktails and incredible food derived from London’s eclectic food scene; including sharing starters of cheesy Arancini and irresistible Lamb Ribs, mains of crispy Sea Bass and tender Striploin and for dessert a line up of Profiteroles, Chocolate Mousse Tart and Cheesecake, to name a few. Get the party started and dance along with Samba dancers, steel drummers and a sultry saxophonist to Afro Beats and Carnival Classics.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE THIS VALENTINE’S DAY ‘DESI’ STYLE WITH BOMBAY BUNGALOW
Revel in the colours and flavours of India with your beloved this Valentine’s Day and celebrate the beauty of love desi-style at Bombay Bungalow. Sink your teeth into succulent meaty and delish vegetarian offerings with a set, three-course menu. With sumptuous starters and a divine main course topped off by a delightfully handcrafted classic dessert with a modern twist, guests will be in for an enlivening treat for the senses this Valentine’s Day at Bombay Bungalow.
hotelnewsme.com
SAVOUR CULINARY CELEBRATIONS OF THE YEAR OF RABBIT AT W MUSCAT
Celebrate the Chinese New Year with heart-warming feasts and epicurean experiences curated for you and your loved ones at Ba Ban restaurant at the luxury hotel W Muscat’s ‘Rabbit-ly treat.’. You can hop your way to prosperity by celebrating the Year of the Rabbit in style and indulging...
hotelnewsme.com
LING LING OFFICIALLY OPENS ITS DOORS AT ATLANTIS THE ROYAL WITH A STAR-STUDDED OPENING SOIREE
Last night, Co-CEO’s of Tao Group Hospitality, Jason Strauss and Noah Tepperberg were joined by celebrity friends and special guests during Atlantis The Royal’s Grand Reveal weekend for the launch of Dubai’s newest and most stylish destination dining and ultra lounge experience, Ling Ling. The glamorous Grand Opening event was attended by the likes of Ellen Pompeo, Ashley Park, Bar Refaeli, Trey Songz, Amir Khan, Jonathan Cheban, Fat Joe, and Caroline Stanbury. The VIP invitees were some of the first to revel in Ling Ling’s unique dining experience.
hotelnewsme.com
A CAPTIVATING LOVE SCENE AT W MALDIVES
Spoil your better half with a celebration of love at W Maldives this Valentine’s Day, where a line-up of themed experiences awaits couples for a truly unforgettable romantic getaway in the heart-shaped island paradise. Infinite Love. Experience a unique castaway island sojourn at Gaathafushi, the resort’s private island, with...
hotelnewsme.com
DEVOUR THE NEW LIP-SMACKING MENU AT TABLE OTTO
Popular French-Italian dining spot Table Otto introduces exciting new dishes to its menu across all its outlets in Dubai Mall, Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain. Starting February 1, the new spread is set to tantalize one’s tastebuds. Table Otto’s latest menu has...
hotelnewsme.com
TCA GROUP OF COMPANIES PARTNERS WITH SOFT LIVING FOR EXCLUSIVE MIDDLE EAST REPRESENTATION SERVICES
TCA (Travel Connections Arabia), part of the TCA Group of Companies, has announced a new partnership with Soft Living to represent two of their luxury properties, The Hotel Byron and Hotel Plaza e de Russie, in the GCC region. TCA is a leading global sales and marketing outsourcing agency for the Middle East’s luxury hospitality, tourism, and travel industry.
Famous Italian Restaurant in Gilbert That Offers Exceptional Dining Experience
The restaurant is one of the places where you can enjoy your favorite Italian food in a serene atmosphere that reminds you of your time in Italy. What could be better than having a nicely decorated Italian restaurant in your city where you can relax with friends and loved ones and enjoy a dining experience that makes you feel like you’re in a place like Florence?
TravelPulse
Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival Returns In May After Three Years
After a three-year hiatus, the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival returns from May 5-14, 2023, with Sting and Shaggy among the musical headliners. Tickets will go on sale February 15 at www.stlucia.org/jazz. The 2023 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival will again attract visitors from around the world, with...
hotelnewsme.com
EAT YOUR WAY AROUND THE WORLD AT M ONE RESTAURANT, MILLENNIUM PLACE BARSHA HEIGHTS HOTEL
Ever wanted to eat your way through exotic cuisines from around the globe? While you wait to make that once in a lifetime trip to your favourite foodie destination, M One Restaurant located at Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel will be transporting guests across the map from its dining room.
hotelnewsme.com
HOP INTO THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT WITH A TASTE OF JUMEIRAH
Marking the beginning of the lunar calendar, Chinese New Year is the most anticipated festival in Chinese culture as friends and family reconnect and share precious moments together. For the celebratory occasion, Jumeirah’s collection of award-winning dining venues invites guests to dive into a flavour-filled month of culinary celebrations and indulgent delights.
hotelnewsme.com
ORGANIC FOODS & CAFÉ IS LAUNCHING A RAFFLE FOR FLIGHTS TO NEW YORK CITY
There has never been a better time to stock up on healthy groceries at Organic Foods & Café. The homegrown Dubai company has been serving the community in the UAE since 2005, offering fresh organic and biodynamic foods, groceries, supplements, meat, dairy, breads and household cleaning products. Known for their extensive range of organic produce at affordable prices, Organic Foods & Café is thanking its customers with an opportunity to win an amazing trip.
hotelnewsme.com
INFINITY DES LUMIЀRES AND WE LOVE ART JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE ULTIMATE “GLOW IN THE DARK PAINTING” CLASS
To celebrate ‘Inspire Your Heart With Art Day’ on Tuesday 31st January, the region’s leading digital museum, Infinity des Lumiѐres, has partnered with We Love Art to launch the first 5D painting experience in the UAE to feature glow-in-the-dark paint. Priced at 390 AED per person,...
Nonalcoholic Drinks, Cocktails at Home: Beverage Expert Sheds More Light
Photo bySubrata Ghose, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Gary Wallach has given tips on how to make good nonalcoholic drinks in the comfort of your homes, ABC News have reported. The New York City-based beverage director and partner at Lindens, knows a thing or two about serving libations free of alcohol.
hotelnewsme.com
PICTURE-PERFECT ROMANCE AWAITS AT JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA
Imagine a romantic escape to an idyllic island paradise in the Maldives. After a scenic seaplane flight from Malé, guests will descend onto turquoise waters to the dazzling white sandy beaches of Vagaru Island of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, while the Thakuru will escort guests into one of the luxury Overwater Pool Villas or Beach Pool Villas.
Italian Trade Agency Debuts New Video Series To Protect True Old World Quality
Genuine integrity has long been a hallmark of great Italian food. From oils and cheeses to what is served by top chefs around the globe, the Italian food industry has repeatedly taken that extra mile to protect its reputation. With that spirit, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA, previously Italian Trade...
