Jeddah’s new dining star, NIYYALI opens its doors to guests. It is where flavour, creativity and culture align, bringing forth the true essence of the Lebanese soul. The ribbon cutting and the highly anticipated opening of NIYYALI was held under the patronage of his Excellency Dr. Fawzi Kabbara, the Ambassador of Lebanon in Saudi Arabia. His Excellency congratulated NIYYALI on bringing a little of Lebanon to Jeddah, a truly authentic and elevated dining experience, highlighting the importance of such projects in the country offering employment opportunities to many Lebanese.

2 DAYS AGO