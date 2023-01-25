Read full article on original website
hotelnewsme.com
SAUDI ARABIA RANKS FIRST AMONG ARAB NATIONS FOR INBOUND VISITORS IN 2022
Saudi Arabia registered more international arrivals than any other Arab nation during the first nine months of 2022, as government officials target 100 million annual visitors by the end of this decade. Owing to these unprecedented numbers, the Kingdom’s burgeoning tourism sector will represent a key focus at. Arabian...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS MARKS THE START OF 2023 WITH NEW LEADERSHIP, BRAND EXTENSIONS AND STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO GROWTH
Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons continues to expand its development pipeline, elevating its experiential offerings and accelerating bold new ventures that capitalize on the company’s strong business foundation and singular focus on the luxury segment. Through the lens of unmatched guest-centricity and personalization, Four Seasons is investing in a robust commercial strategy, enhancing its ability to meet the growing demand for travel and luxury experiences.
hotelnewsme.com
THE AWESOME UAE RESIDENT RATE AT LEGOLAND® HOTEL IS BACK
After a huge success in 2022, all families living in the UAE are invited again this year, between 25. January to 28. February 2023 – to enjoy their exclusive UAE Resident Rate from Sunday to Thursday with loads of benefits at LEGOLAND. ® Hotel and to live an exceptional...
hotelnewsme.com
KOKO BAY LAUNCHES THE KOKO LUNCH THIS SEASON
Take a break and enjoy a relaxing lunch at Dubai’s favourite Bali-inspired beach club, Koko Bay. Aptly named the Koko Lunch, the boho destination offers a delicious lunch menu every Monday to Friday from 12pm – 4pm where guests can dine on the sand, with a breath-taking view of the Dubai Marina skyline.
hotelnewsme.com
LUXURY, ADVENTURE AND WELLNESS – A VALENTINE’S GETAWAY TO HINU BAY
Discover unique and awakening experiences at Alila Hinu Bay as the luxury boutique resort in Salalah, regarded as one of the most romantic destinations in the world, lines up a host of intimate and memorable moments this Valentine’s season. Known for its undisturbed, rugged beauty, Hinu Bay is considered...
hotelnewsme.com
DELIVEROO DROPS LIMITED-EDITION CLOTHING LINE, DRIP
Foodies across the UAE are about to experience an all-new meaning of comfort with Deliveroo’s first-ever clothing line, DRiP. The limited-edition athleisure merchandise will officially drop on the 5th of February, only at Dubai’s Number One Vintage & Thrift Store, Digg.it. Deliveroo’s exclusive collection adds a signature piece to any look through a range of effortlessly cool hoodies, t-shirts, ultra-comfy socks and an all-cosy, sporty jumpsuit. Comfort, previously offered by the award-winning aggregator through its premium food delivery service, now gets a whole-new ‘wearable’ dimension with DRiP.
hotelnewsme.com
HILTON RAS AL KHAIMAH BEACH RESORT’S ‘RAKMANTIC RETREAT’ CELEBRATES THE SEASON OF LOVE THIS VALENTINE’S MONTH
Steal your beloved away from the hustle and bustle and bask in some quality time and attention together surrounded by the pristine natural beauty of the bay, beach, and gardens of Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort. Indulge in a relaxing couple’s massage, followed by a romantic candlelit ‘Cena Romantica’,...
hotelnewsme.com
FIND RUSTIC ROMANCE AWAY FROM IT ALL AT A BAB AL NOJOUM LUXURY GLAMPING LOCATION
Escape to an alternative luxury outdoor setting amongst the Arabian outdoors this Valentine’s season, and enjoy nature at its finest. Treat loved ones to the chance to experience a unique adventure in the capital. Bab Al Nojoum offers romantic sanctuaries for those looking to escape the pressures of city life, making its resorts perfect getaways for friends, families and couples.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRITY CHEF JASON ATHERTON SET TO OPEN THREE VENUES
One of the most eagerly awaited openings of 2023 by Celebrity Chef and owner of two Michelin-starred restaurants in London, Jason Atherton, is set to open on 3rd February. The three-venue rooftop dining & drinking concept spanning the top three levels of Tower 2 in Dubai’s iconic Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai, includes City Social, 7 Tales, and a yet-to-be-revealed venue, that will reinforce the flagship Dubai Marina hotel as the ultimate dining & drinking destination.
hotelnewsme.com
FIND ROMANCE AT FARZI DUBAI THIS FEBRUARY
Farzi Dubai is playing cupid this February with a Valentine’s Day menu sure to set hearts fluttering and taste buds tingling. Created by Farzi’s culinary maestro, Farzi Dubai Executive Chef Gaurav Bathla, the limited-edition menu proves that the only way to a person’s heart is through their stomach.
hotelnewsme.com
INDULGE IN A TRADITIONAL HAMMAM DETOXIFICATION AT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT
Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location cocooned within the azure landscape of Northern Qatar,. Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is the world’s first wellness destination that showcases contemporary Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM). The resort brings visitors a distinctive wellness experience, offering premium international standards that are...
hotelnewsme.com
STARS ALIGN FOR THE OPENING OF NIYYALI IN JEDDAH
Jeddah’s new dining star, NIYYALI opens its doors to guests. It is where flavour, creativity and culture align, bringing forth the true essence of the Lebanese soul. The ribbon cutting and the highly anticipated opening of NIYYALI was held under the patronage of his Excellency Dr. Fawzi Kabbara, the Ambassador of Lebanon in Saudi Arabia. His Excellency congratulated NIYYALI on bringing a little of Lebanon to Jeddah, a truly authentic and elevated dining experience, highlighting the importance of such projects in the country offering employment opportunities to many Lebanese.
hotelnewsme.com
LOBOS 1707 AN AWARD-WINNING RANGE OF TEQUILAS AND MEZCAL ALL UNIQUELY FINISHED IN PEDRO XIMÉNEZ SHERRY BARRELS
Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal, the ultra-premium agave spirit brand launched in 2020 by Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio, with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James, is to launch in Dubai – the first time it will be available outside North America.
hotelnewsme.com
MONDRIAN DOHA IS BRINGING A TASTE OF ITALY TO QATAR WITH NEW BOTTEGA DI CARNA POP-UP
Mondrian Doha, the iconic luxury hotel in the heart of the city, is now home to an exquisite new pop-up concept, Bottega Di Carna. The vibrant modern Italian eatery is set to be the most spectacular dining destination in town. Guests can expect to see craftsmanship and a playful gastronomic experience, perfect for long lunches and fun-filled dinners.
