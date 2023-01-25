ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Hockey Writers

Bruins Should Target Another Canucks Star at 2023 Trade Deadline

With their 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Boston Bruins have improved to a remarkable 38-5-4 record. Due to their immense success, the Bruins are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline and have been linked to several big-name players because of it. The Vancouver Canucks, on the other hand, sport a 19-25-3 record and will be one of the league’s most active sellers because of it. Therefore, these two clubs could very well become trading partners before the deadline passes.
markerzone.com

VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME

Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
NHL

Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose

Colorado acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut.
NHL

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge preview

Projected starters, predictions from fantasy hockey staff for Tuesday games. Every Tuesday, NHL fans can play the Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge. The weekly contest will allow fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the games played that day.
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings

Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Ducks

COLORADO AVALANCHE (26-17-3) VS ANAHEIM DUCKS (14-29-5) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a six-game winning streak, the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude Sports. LAST TIME OUT. Colorado won their sixth-consecutive game Tuesday...
Clayton News Daily

Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks

The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
NHL

Final Buzzer: VAN-quished

OK, Kraken fans, go ahead and make an emphatic check mark next to "Vancouver" on the Yet to Beat list for the Seattle franchise. Looking to finally get a win against the nearest Pacific Division rival Canucks in the seventh try, the Kraken outshot Vancouver 18-7 in the first period to stake a two-goal lead. The home squad scored thrice more in the second 20 minutes to ride the offensive wave to a 6-1 win. Martin Jones finished with 20 saves and now has 23 wins for Seattle. He is 15-2-1 in his last 18 games.
NHL

NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games

The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
Yardbarker

Andrei Kuzmenko’s two-year extension is the Canucks’ latest example of a great player signed for the wrong reasons

As of now, the Kuzmenk-show’s engagement in Vancouver is far from over. It’s only in its first act. Today the Canucks signed winger Andrei Kuzmenko to a two-year extension worth $11 million , officially taking the first-year NHLer off the trade market. In 47 games the 26-year-old Russian has potted 21 goals and 43 points, landing him third in Canucks scoring behind only Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat.
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS

FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
NHL

Preds Complete Season Sweep of Devils With 6-4 Win

Nashville Improves to 24-18-6 Ahead of NHL All-Star Break. The Nashville Predators came from behind three times to defeat the New Jersey Devils 6-4 on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena. Eleven different players found the scoresheet for the Predators, led by Matt Duchene (1g-1a), Colton Sissons (2a) and Juuso Parssinen (2a)...
NHL

Backstrom Helps Caps Past Pens

Caps get past Pens in shootout with Backstrom supplying the decisive strike. Caps center Nicklas Backstrom has endured a great deal of difficulty over the last several months. He underwent hip resurfacing surgery last spring and fought his way back in the months of subsequent rehab. He had bout with Covid around the holidays, and then just before Washington's Tuesday night game against the Avalanche in Denver, he had to miss the game because of a non-Covid illness.
FOX Sports

Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)

From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

