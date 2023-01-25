Read full article on original website
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
Anthony Scaramucci says he got only $400,000 back on his $10 million investment in FTX's token
Anthony Scaramucci says he only got $400k back from a $10 million investment in FTX's token. The SkyBridge Capital investor backed FTT after receiving $45 million in funding from FTX. But he told Bloomberg he remains bullish on cryptocurrencies and expects the Fed to halt interest-rate increases. Anthony Scaramucci says...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Warren Buffett has surpassed Jeff Bezos in wealth — and threatens to oust Bill Gates as the 2nd-richest American, after Elon Musk
Buffett has caught up to Bezos and Gates and is closing in on Elon Musk because of Berkshire Hathaway's gains and the 2022 plunge in tech stocks.
Elon Musk has to make the first interest payment on the $13 billion debt he took on to buy Twitter – and the company's dire financial situation means it faces risks including bankruptcy
The first debt repayment for Musk's Twitter takeover could be due as early as this month, according to the Financial Times.
Sam Bankman-Fried says he needs some of his $450 million in Robinhood shares to fund his legal defense as he fights for control of the stake
Sam Bankman-Fried thinks he should be the sole owner of roughly $450 million in Robinhood stock, and that he needs the shares to help pay for his legal defense, according to a Thursday court filing. The problem? Both FTX and BlockFi are laying claim to the shares as well. The...
The former FTX US president just raised money from Anthony Scaramucci and Coinbase Ventures for his new crypto startup
After nearly four months since stepping down as president of FTX US, Brett Harrison has raised $5 million for his new crypto trading infrastructure startup. Harrison, who oversaw the US division of Sam Bankman-Fried's now bankrupt digital asset exchange, secured backing from industry giants like Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures.
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi had over $1.2 billion in assets tied up with FTX, previously unseen documents show
BlockFi's secret financials show the company's exposure is far greater than previous disclosures suggested.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
Canada disappointed by U.S. plan to maintain softwood lumber duties
OTTAWA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries.
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Sam Bankman-Fried gave $400 million to an obscure crypto-trading firm cofounded by a Jane Street trader just 2 years out of college, report says
Modulo Capital operated out of the same luxury Bahamas resort where Sam Bankman-Fried lived. Like SBF, its cofounders used to work at Jane Street.
The New York Times, Stanford University, Coinbase and Netflix are among FTX's laundry list of creditors, court filing shows
A wide range of companies made it on the 116-page list of creditors that Sam Bankman-Fried's failed crypto exchange owes money to.
FTX wants to ask Sam Bankman-Fried's parents and brother if they received any money from the crypto exchange
Barbara Fried, a Stanford law professor, reportedly founded a political action committee that took money from FTX.
Microsoft seeks court order that would force Sony to give up PlayStation production details as part of FTC lawsuit defense
Microsoft is seeking additional resources to build its defense against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block the company’s $69 billion acquisition of games publisher Activision Blizzard, and those resources could potentially come at the cost of its biggest competitor and the deal’s biggest detractor. According...
