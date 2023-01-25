ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools

Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released

LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
TENNESSEE STATE
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
247Sports

Daily Digest | Illini officially announce Altmyer addition; Illini WBB hosts Purdue

There’s a lot of news each day. Get caught up with the Illini Inquirer Daily Digest. Illinois football officially introduced Luke Altmyer on Wednesday. The Ole Miss transfer quarterback announced last month that he would transfer to Illinois, and he is now enrolled at Illinois for the spring semester and will take part in offseason workouts and spring practice.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy