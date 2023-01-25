Read full article on original website
8 Croats in court in Zambia on child trafficking charge
LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Eight Croatian nationals have pleaded not guilty to charges of child trafficking before a magistrates court in Ndola, Zambia. They were named in court documents as Damir Magic, 44, Nadica Magic, 45, Zoran Subosic, 52, Azra Imamovic Subosic, 41, Ladislav Persic, 42, Aleksandra Persic, 40, Noah Kraljevic, 45, and Ivona Kraljevic, 46.
Here are the top 19 countries that aren't safe for US citizens to travel to, according to the US State Department
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
Nearly half of asylum seekers facing removal from UK to Rwanda are married
Survey contradicts Priti Patel’s claims that people crossing Channel are ‘not genuine’ asylum seekers
British government says scores of asylum-seeking children are missing
The U.K. government says scores of children who arrived in Britain as asylum seekers have disappeared.
Gunmen kill Eswatini opposition politician
Gunmen in Eswatini killed a prominent opposition politician and human rights lawyer at his home, a spokesman told AFP on Sunday, hours after the country's absolute monarch challenged activists opposed to his rule. His death comes just hours after the king challenged activists fighting to end Africa's last absolute monarchy.
Asylum-seeking families with children could face removal from UK to Rwanda
Families with children seeking asylum in the UK are being considered for forced removal to Rwanda, according to a Home Office minister. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick told an evidence session at parliament’s women and equalities committee on Wednesday that, while there were no plans to remove unaccompanied child asylum seekers to the east African country, families with children are being considered for removal.
MySanAntonio
What’s the Deal with Thailand’s Entry Rules?
Earlier this week, Thailand announced that starting Monday, Jan. 9, it would be reimplementing some of its pandemic-related travel restrictions on inbound international visitors — a full three months after the country ended its nationwide COVID-19 Emergency Decree and, with it, all remaining COVID travel rules. Presumably in response...
BBC
Pakistan power cut: Major cities without electricity after grid breakdown
Pakistan suffered a huge power cut early on Monday following a breakdown in its national grid, leaving millions of people without electricity. Power was out in all major centres, including the biggest city, Karachi, and the capital, Islamabad, as well as Lahore and Peshawar. Power minister Khurrum Dastagir said the...
1470 WMBD
Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC
(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE’s and Moderna’s updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines helped prevent symptomatic infections from the XBB-related subvariants of Omicron, according to an analysis from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Wednesday. The analysis found that the updated vaccine, which targets...
Phys.org
New research shows poor insecticide policy led to countless needless malaria cases
A new study on the use of insecticides on anti-mosquito bed-netting has proven that thousands of people needlessly contracted malaria due to policy failure, according to an expert at University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland. Writing in the journal The Lancet, Professor Gerry Killeen, AXA Research Chair in Pathogen Ecology...
1470 WMBD
CDC chief to create new offices to boost public health response – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is creating new offices as part of the agency’s revamp to prioritize public health response, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The CDC had said in August it would undergo a series of changes after months...
1470 WMBD
South Sudan’s displaced hope pope’s visit will bring peace
JUBA (Reuters) – After spending nearly a decade in a camp for the displaced in South Sudan’s Juba, Mayen Galuak hopes that Pope Francis’ visit to the capital city next week will inspire political leaders to finally restore peace, allowing him to go home. The 44-year-old entered...
WHO head ‘very concerned’ about rising COVID deaths ahead of meeting to end—or extend—the global public health emergency
“While clearly we’re in better shape than we were three years ago when the pandemic hit, the global collective response is once again under strain,” he said at a Tuesday news conference.
BBC
Covid: No new hospital admissions in Wales as flu levels fall
No hospital admissions of patients with Covid-19 were recorded in Wales for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data. Cases of seasonal flu in Wales are also at their lowest levels since October, the latest weekly figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) showed.
1470 WMBD
Ecuador accuses 28 local election candidates of possible crime links
QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s government on Wednesday accused 28 candidates in local elections in cities across the country of having possible ties to drug trafficking and illegal mining in a report submitted to prosecutors, Interior Minister Juan Zapata said. Ecuadoreans will go to the polls on Feb. 5...
France 24
Protesters in South Africa march to ANC headquarters amid energy crisis
In tonight's edition: Thousands turn out to opposition-organised protests in South Africa to express deepening frustration over the country's power crisis. Also, in a rare trial of a former president, ex-Mauritanian leader Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz appears in court on corruption charges. Finally, faced with about 15,000 tonnes of "e-waste" dumped in landfills every year, Rwanda is focusing more resources on recycling old smartphones.
1470 WMBD
Hundreds protest in Baghdad over Iraqi dinar’s slide
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Hundreds of people demonstrated near central bank headquarters in Baghdad on Wednesday to protest at the recent slide of the Iraqi dinar against the dollar that has triggered a rise in prices of imported consumer goods. Hundreds from different Iraqi regions waved Iraqi flags or carried...
WHO meeting to decide on COVID emergency set for Jan. 27
GENEVA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization committee will meet on Jan. 27 to consider whether the COVID-19 pandemic still represents a global emergency, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, three years after it was first declared.
1470 WMBD
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Sichuan, China region -EMSC
(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck western Sichuan, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday. The quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers (37.28 miles), the EMSC said. (Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
1470 WMBD
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in New Delhi
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Nepal on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, sending tremors across India’s capital New Delhi. The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal’s Jumla district, more than...
