ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-Azarenka up for the challenge as Sabalenka seeks calm

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZxv0_0kQTSrFj00

MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - An Australian Open women's draw that has defied prediction gets down to business in the semi-finals on Thursday with Victoria Azarenka on the cusp of a remarkable revival and her compatriot Aryna Sabalenka the only remaining top-20 seed.

Although Sabalenka and Magda Linette of Poland will be playing in their first semi-finals at Melbourne Park, Azarenka returns to final-four action after a decade away when she takes on Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Now a self-confessed "obnoxious" soccer mom, the 33-year-old Azarenka looked every inch the player who won back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2012 and 2013 when she took apart in-form third seed Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals.

Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina, seeded 22nd only because no rankings points were handed out at Wimbledon last year, is also in hot form after taking out world number one Iga Swiatek in straight sets and last year's runner-up, Danielle Collins.

"It will be a great matchup," said Belarusian Azarenka, who lost their only meeting in straight sets at Indian Wells last year. "I'm looking forward to having that challenge. She's an incredible player ... her ranking obviously doesn't tell the full story."

Sabalenka's form this year has been on another level and she will take to Rod Laver Arena on Thursday having won nine consecutive matches without dropping a set since the start of the season.

Her run to the title-decider at the WTA Finals to end last year further indicated that she has finally found the mental stability on court to go with her considerable weapons, most notably a huge serve and a thunderous forehand.

The 24-year-old knows she will have to take her fifth seeding with a pinch of salt against Linette, who has emerged from nowhere at age 30 to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final, knocking out fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia en route.

BRUTAL LOSS

Linette has lost both of her previous meetings with Sabalenka, including a particularly brutal 6-2 6-1 loss at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, and said she would be sticking to what has worked for her so far in Melbourne.

"My last encounter wasn't the best at the Olympics," she said. "I will just try what I'm doing this whole week. I'm being very consistent, returning really well, and keeping my serves.

"I think she will be just a little bit more consistent version of being aggressive on every single shot. I will just need to serve really well again."

Sabalenka, who has played three previous Grand Slam semi-finals and lost them all, knows that her biggest battle on Thursday will most likely be with her own emotions.

"I think it's going to be a great test for me, if I can actually keep myself calm in key moments," Sabalenka said.

"I've been in the semi-finals before, and I got there with all those up and downs. All those up and downs didn't help me at all in the semi-finals."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
tennisuptodate.com

Henman lauds 'amazing' transformation round to round by Azarenka: "Less pressure and expectation and she played a brilliant match"

Tim Henman praised Victoria Azarenka for what she's been able to do this year at the Australian Open including playing better with every match. Victoria Azarenka is playing really strong tennis at the Australian Open and their level has been increasing with every match. It was fascinating to see and Eurosport analyst Tim Henman agrees as he lauded her transformation from match to match en route to the semi-finals:
OnlyHomers

Olympian Tragically Dies

The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
BBC

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates

Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff

The 2023 Qatar Open features a strong field headlined by world nuber one Iga Swiatek alongside Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. The Qatar Open is a WTA 500 event that is part of the Gulf series this year that also will feature events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event will feature a packed lineup of some amazing tennis players like Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. Last year's champion was Iga Swiatek and it was the start of her incredible undefeated streak.
Reuters

Reuters

683K+
Followers
376K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy