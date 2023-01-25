ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Holcim CEO wants to further expand in North America -report

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZfUX_0kQTSny300

ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Holcim's (HOLN.S) North American business is on track to represent half of the cement maker's sales, CEO Jan Jenisch said in a media interview, with the Swiss company considering more acquisitions to boost its products and solutions business there.

Holcim wants to grow its solutions and products division to around 30% of group sales by 2025, Jenisch told financial website The Market.

The firm confirmed the comments to Reuters.

"We're well on track there, and it can grow further," The Market cited Jenisch as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

"I hope we get one or two more good acquisition opportunities. In a few years, the three equally important pillars of Cement, Aggregates/Concrete, and Solutions & Products should each account for one third of revenues."

Solutions and Products, which provides products used in waterproofing, roofing and insulation, is already the biggest part of Holcim's business in the United States, Holcim's biggest market, Jenisch said.

"In the roofing business alone, we generate over $3 billion in sales there," he said. "The roofing, facade and mortar systems segments are huge markets.

"The roofing business alone has a market volume of $30 billion in the U.S., and together with Europe and Latin America it's $50 billion. This market is enormously attractive, allowing good growth and high margins."

Holcim this week bought a fiberglass matt facility in the United States to bolster it roofing business, as well as 13 sand and aggregate quarries in the Denver, Phoenix and Colorado Springs regions.

The company could also move into facade manufacturing in future via acquisitions, Jenisch said.

Holcim, which has reduced its emerging market exposure from 50% of sales to around 20%, was also not under pressure to sell its Philippines business, where a planned divestment collapsed in 2020.

"At the time, a sale of that business was important because it had a transaction value of $2.1 billion and we needed money to pay down debt," Jenisch said.

"That pressure no longer exists. In the Philippines, we are the market leader and we are making money."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal CEO: “We Are Always Looking for Bolt-On Acquisitions”

Will they or won’t they buy anything? And if so, what? With M&A speculation regularly swirling around the entertainment industry, including NBCUniversal owner Comcast, the cable giant’s executive team was quizzed on its appetite for acquisitions during the company’s earnings conference call on Thursday. Comcast and NBCUniversal have in the past been mentioned as possible suitors of the likes of film libraries or other intellectual property, sports entertainment powerhouse WWE, parts of Walt Disney and, longer-term, maybe even the likes of Warner Bros. Discovery. More from The Hollywood ReporterBetter Off Alone? Why the Murdochs Called Off a Fox-News Corp....
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December

Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
Reuters

India market regulator increases scrutiny of Adani group - sources

Jan 27 (Reuters) - India’s market regulator has increased scrutiny of deals by the Adani Group over the past year and will study a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research to add to its own ongoing preliminary investigation into the group’s foreign portfolio investors, according to two sources aware of the matter.
Reuters

Tanqueray gin maker Diageo's U.S. sales lose fizz, shares slide

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Diageo (DGE.L), the world's largest spirits maker, signalled on Thursday that robust demand for its drinks as people made pricey cocktails at home during COVID-19 lockdowns may be slowing in some parts of the world, particularly North America.
OilPrice.com

Citi: European Oil Majors Could Become Acquisition Targets

Merger and acquisition activity in the United States oil and gas industry last year slumped to the lowest in 17 years as buyers became pickier. But besides being picky, they were also willing to spend, Enverus reported earlier this week. Now, Citi analysts are suggesting they may get even more generous with acquisitions. BP and Shell, the European supermajors, could become acquisition targets for their American peers Exxon and Chevron, the bank’s analysts said in a note this week, arguing that the Europeans’ stocks have been affected by attitudes towards ESG investing and the energy transition, turning them into a potential value proposition for the American supermajors.
Deadline

NBCU Chief Jeff Shell Says Comcast Open To “Bolt-On” Deals, Cites DreamWorks Animation Acquisition, Blumhouse Venture

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said the company is always eyeing possible deals to bolster its business, citing the $3.8 billion acquisition of DreamWorks Animation in 2016 and Universal’s partnership with Blumhouse Productions. Shell jumped in Thursday after Comcast president Mike Cavanagh noted new deals have a high hurdle versus investing in existing operations. The execs were asked about M&A on a post-earnings conference call, with particular reference to World Wrestling Entertainment. Vince McMahon, WWE’s majority owner and newly returned executive chairman, is looking to sell, with Comcast considered a logical buyer. WWE Network programming has been popular on Peacock and...
Deadline

Vue International Appoints Stella David As Non-Executive Chair

Vue International, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, has appointed Stella David as its non-executive chair. David, who takes up the position on 26 January, currently holds non-executive and independent director roles at Entain, Bacardi, Domino’s Pizza Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “I’m delighted to welcome someone of Stella’s experience and calibre to the non-executive chair position at Vue.  Stella has deep understanding of the consumer environment and a strong track record of delivering growth,” said Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International. “This will be invaluable at this crucial moment for the business and our industry,...
POLITICO

Global banks' green financing gap

BANKING ON CLIMATE CHANGE — If the world's most significant banks are going to help us transition to a net-zero economy, they might need to pick up the pace, according to a new Fed paper. “The current level of green financing remains below what is needed for the transition...
ALASKA STATE
PYMNTS

Fashion Retailer Express Completes Transaction With Turnaround Firm WHP Global

Fashion apparel retailer Express has completed its previously announced transaction with turnaround firm WHP Global. With the transaction, WHP Global has invested $260 million in the firm, acquiring 7.4% of the firm for $25 million and 60% of an intellectual property joint venture for $235 million, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release.
Reuters

Reuters

683K+
Followers
376K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy