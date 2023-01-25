It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...

3 DAYS AGO