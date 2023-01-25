Read full article on original website
Related
This Is What Tom Cruise Bought Prince William and Kate Middleton for Christmas This Year
The Prince and Princess of Wales made Tom Cruise'S Christmas list this year. Here's what the 'Top Gun Maverick' star gifted William and Kate.
Tom Hanks defends casting his son in new movie 'A Man Called Otto': 'This is a family business'
Tom Hanks' new movie "A Man Called Otto" not only stars the actor as Otto Anderson, but also his son Truman as a young Otto. The actor defended his decision to cast his son in the movie he's also producing.
Who Are Timothée Chalamet's Parents? The Actor Has Been Called a "Nepo Baby"
In the '90s, we had Leonardo DiCaprio. In the 2000s, it was Orlando Bloom (preferably in a long blond wig). Today, we have resident Beautiful Boy™ Timothée Chalamet, the talented star of Dune and Call Me By Your Name. Article continues below advertisement. He's dreamy and speaks French...
Brendan Fraser Crashes 'The Mummy' Screening — Dressed Like His Character! — in London: 'I Am Proud'
Brendan Fraser is celebrating his film roots. The Academy Award-nominated star — who is currently wowing audiences in his new film The Whale — surprised a packed house in a London theater about to show his hit 1999 adventure film The Mummy on Friday night. Fraser, 54, was...
A Rough Shortlist of the UK's Showbiz Nepo Babies
Poor nepo babies, scorned for being born into a life of wealth and privilege through no fault of their own. In the words of Donald “my father gave me a small loan of a million dollars” Trump: SAD!. While the bare-knuckle fight initiated by New York magazine continues...
Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like This Royal in a Recent Photo
Royal fans are commenting on just how much the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, looks like another member of the royal family.
Queen Camilla Demanded Divorce From King Charles In 2018, Threatened To Expose Royal Secrets: Sources
Prince Harry revealed he and his brother William begged their father Charles not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles — pleas that the then-prince ignored — but RadarOnline.com has learned that the King’s marriage almost ended in divorce years after the wedding.Sources claim Charles was hit with divorce demands by Camilla in 2018 after their 13th anniversary. An insider said Camilla had demanded a “fast-track” divorce.The private drama left the palace reeling as a source said at the time, “Camilla knows enough dirty secrets to bring down the monarchy — and she’s angry enough to do it.” An insider said that...
netflixjunkie.com
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007
James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’
It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted at the airport
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are back in New York. The two were spotted at Newark airport, in New Jersey, following a Holiday getaway. RELATED: Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of 2022 Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits ...
Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed
It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...
NME
Edward Norton “uncomfortable” after discovering ancestors owned slaves
Edward Norton has expressed discomfort after discovering his ancestors owned a family of slaves, including five young girls. In the latest preview of the PBS show Finding Your Roots, which sees a host of celebrities digging deeper into their family history, the Glass Onion actor is seen reacting to the troubling news.
netflixjunkie.com
Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby
Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
Royal Expert Claims Kate Middleton Will Have a ‘Hard Experience’ Facing Allegations Made in Prince Harry’s Memoir
A royal expert claims the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, will have a 'hard experience' facing allegations made in Prince Harry's memoir.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023
A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
119K+
Followers
23K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0