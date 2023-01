BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 25 points as No. 21 Florida Atlantic won its school-record 19th straight game, beating Middle Tennessee 85-67 Thursday night. The victory gave FAU (20-1, 9-0 Conference USA) only the second 20-win season in the program’s Division I history and coach Dusty May his first 20-win season.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO