Nashville, TN

FOX Sports

Kraken host the Flames following Bjorkstrand's 2-goal performance

Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-14-5, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -112, Flames -108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Calgary Flames after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the Kraken's 6-1 win against the...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action

Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Calgary in action against Chicago after overtime victory

Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime. Calgary is 14-8-2 in home games and 23-16-9 overall. The Flames have a...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease. Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Loss vs Senators

The losses continue to pile up for the New York Islanders, who are in the middle of their worst stretch of the season. After a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, they lost to the Ottawa Senators 2-1, closing out their short Canadian road trip without a point. The...
ELMONT, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Predators recall Gravel from Admirals

MILWAUKEE - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Thursday, Jan. 26 that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee. Gravel has skated in four games with the Predators this season, including his Nashville debut on Dec. 12 at St. Louis. He’s also posted 10...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
COLUMBUS, OH

