Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Related
FOX Sports
Kraken host the Flames following Bjorkstrand's 2-goal performance
Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-14-5, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -112, Flames -108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Calgary Flames after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the Kraken's 6-1 win against the...
FOX Sports
Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit...
3 takeaways from Avalanche victory over Washington Capitals; winning streak reaches six games
DENVER • The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Washington Capitals, 3-2, Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Here are three takeaways from the win: Six in a row It’s been difficult to find any major critiques of the Avalanche lately. They returned home from an unbeaten road trip and took care of business against Washington on short...
FOX Sports
Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action
Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
FOX Sports
Calgary in action against Chicago after overtime victory
Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime. Calgary is 14-8-2 in home games and 23-16-9 overall. The Flames have a...
FOX Sports
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3
MONTREAL (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease. Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Loss vs Senators
The losses continue to pile up for the New York Islanders, who are in the middle of their worst stretch of the season. After a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, they lost to the Ottawa Senators 2-1, closing out their short Canadian road trip without a point. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Predators recall Gravel from Admirals
MILWAUKEE - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Thursday, Jan. 26 that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee. Gravel has skated in four games with the Predators this season, including his Nashville debut on Dec. 12 at St. Louis. He’s also posted 10...
FOX Sports
Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
Golden Knights faceoff: Devils on a hot streak, Howden returns for VGK
The Golden Knights take on a hot New Jersey Devils team today in the second game of a six-game road trip.
Red Wings head to Montreal looking to extend win streak before All-Star Break | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their winning ways before the All-Star break as they face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Game: Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8) v.s. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3) When: Thursday, January 26th. Time: 7:0 PM ET. Where: Bell Centre. Where to Watch: Bally Sports...
Rangers sign defenseman Ben Harpur to 2-year extension
The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with defenseman Ben Harpur on a two-year, $1.57 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season.
Comments / 0