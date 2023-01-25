Read full article on original website
Related
Dylan Larkin and Detroit Red Wings agree to contract length
Dylan Larkin is now in the final year of his five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Larkin has made it pretty clear that he wants to continue playing for the Red Wings past his current contract, but according to a report from David Pagnotta, there is a ‘sizeable gap' in contract negotiations between Larkin's camp and the Red Wings. In fact, according to a source of Pagnotta, the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” That being said, Ansar Khan of MLive recently reported that Larkin and the Red Wings have agreed to the length of a potential contract, but they are off on the money.
Dylan Larkin has no hard feelings toward Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman
Dylan Larkin is currently in the final year of his current contract with the Detroit Red Wings, and he has made it very clear that he would like to sign a long-term extension to remain in his hometown. According to reports, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has offered Larkin an 8-year, $64 million contract, but Larkin's camp does not feel that is a fair amount for their client. That being said, Larkin said on Thursday that he does not have any hard feelings toward Yzerman, despite the fact that they have not been able to agree on an extension.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Janet Gretzky's Announcement
Wayne Gretzky may be "The Great One" on the ice, but he has some work to do on the diamond. His wife, actress Janet Jones Gretzky, posted a photo and video from a softball game on Instagram earlier this month. "There has been a lot of head scratching this am," She wrote. "All I can say ...
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Buffalo Sabres Make a Trade Call Regarding Star Forward
The Buffalo Sabres have not been challenging for a playoff spot in late January in a few years. The team has real optimism about the present and future since 2011, which is the last time the team made the playoffs. The Sabres are three points out of a playoff spot....
FOX Sports
Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ William Wallinder Is A Diamond in the Rough Prospect
Steve Yzerman knows what he is doing as a general manager (GM). He built a Stanley Cup contender (and winner) in Tampa Bay and is dedicated to doing the same for the Detroit Red Wings. He knows the work (and luck) that is involved with developing players and building a team. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the present Red Wings prospect pool has a lot of solid potential NHL talent.
FOX Sports
Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action
Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
FOX Sports
Toronto Six forward Daryl Watts lands PHF record salary
TORONTO (AP) — Darryl Watts thought she’d retired from hockey after a stellar NCAA career. At Boston College, Watts became the first freshman to win the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in women’s Division I hockey. She recently finished her career at Wisconsin, ranking second all-time in NCAA scoring with 297 points in 172 games.
markerzone.com
COULD THE CANADIENS BE HEADING OVERSEAS IN THE NEAR FUTURE? GARY BETTMAN HAS HIS SAY
The NHL's Global Series has been a staple at the start of each season and it appears that in the near future, the league's oldest team, the Montreal Canadiens, will be heading overseas. After his press conference in Montreal on Tuesday, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke with TVA...
markerzone.com
REPORT - BRUINS ANNOUNCER THAT MOCKED PAT MAROON APOLOGIZES, BUT MAROON STILL ISN'T HAPPY
Back in November, Boston Bruins play-by-play commentator Jack Edwards made headlines for suspect remarks about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. Edwards spent about forty seconds poking fun at Maroon's weight - on a live NHL broadcast, mind you. Maroon admitted that Edwards' behavior disturbed him, but rather than seek...
FOX Sports
Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
Yardbarker
Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets
Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wollack has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
Jakub Vrana hitting his stride in Grand Rapids
This season Jakub Vrana has taken time to work on himself and got placed on waivers by the Red Wings, but he would go unclaimed and continue his conditioning stint in Grand Rapids and he seems to have gotten his game back. Why it Matters. It looks like Vrana is...
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge Move
With just weeks left before pitchers and catchers report for Major League Baseball spring training, teams continue to make moves to improve their team for the upcoming 2023 season, as well as make changes to improve their team going into the future.
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS SET AN ALL-TIME NHL RECORD WITH TUESDAY'S VICTORY OVER MONTREAL
The Boston Bruins are the cream of the crop in the NHL today. After many suspected a difficult season with all their injuries to start off, the Bruins have completely dominated the NHL, suffering just 5 regulation losses in their first 47 games. With Tuesday night's 4-2 victory over the...
Red Wings head to Montreal looking to extend win streak before All-Star Break | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their winning ways before the All-Star break as they face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Game: Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8) v.s. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3) When: Thursday, January 26th. Time: 7:0 PM ET. Where: Bell Centre. Where to Watch: Bally Sports...
