Read full article on original website
Related
SBLive's 2A boys basketball coaches poll: Prosser leapfrogs Sehome, now at No. 5 (Jan. 24)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 2A, votes were cast for 12 teams in the latest poll. No. 1 Lynden received four first-place votes this week. Pullman stays at No. 2 after ...
Ryder Bumgarner verbally commits to Washington
Ryder Bumgarner, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound two-way star for the Stanwood Spartans, has verbally committed to the Washington Huskies as a 2023 preferred walk-on candidate, he announced on his social networks Wednesday morning. "Firstly, thank you go, for blessing me with the game of football and putting me in this position,"...
SBLive's 3A boys basketball coaches poll: Garfield and O'Dea still in top two spots (Jan. 24)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 3A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. Garfield received all 10 first-place votes. The rest of the top six teams remain ...
Idaho8.com
Pocatello takes 4A lead while Rockland stays on top in 1AD2 in latest boys basketball media polls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After Hillcrest's first loss since Dec. 2021 last week, the 17-0 Pocatello Thunder barely took the lead in 4A this week, leading the Knights by just one point. The Rockland Bulldogs, meanwhile, continue to lead in 1AD2, earning all 11 first-place votes this week.
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: Peninsula take two from Orcas
Photo: Peninsula College’s Gary Johnson hit five, 3 point shots and had game-high honors with 17 points. BELLINGHAM — The Peninsula Pirates basketball teams took care of buisness last night blowing out Whatcom in both games. The 5th ranked women won 75-55 but had a ice cold 1st quarter and were tied with Whatcom 13-13 at the end of the first quarter. That’s when the Pirate big guns opened up on the Orcas. Chasity Selden came off the bench and started hitting three balls. Millie Long scored from all over the floor, and Tati Kamae controlled the paint. The Pirates outscored the Orcas 28-14 in the 2nd quarter for a commanding 41-27 halftime lead. Millie Long had game high honors with 21 points. Chasity Selden threw in 18 points and Kamae had 15 points. Jenilee Donovan had her usual solid game and had 9 points. The Pirates are now 3-2 in conference play and 11-4 overall.
Top-ranked Lynden erases double-digit deficit to upend No. 3 Anacortes on road
ANACORTES, Wash. – The annual boys basketball matchup between Lynden and Anacortes for the last decade can be best defined by one word: domination. Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Lions were winners of five straight and eight of the last nine against the Seahawks. With a 78-73 Lynden win, the ...
Comments / 0