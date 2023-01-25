Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Lake County commissioners rescind sales tax
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - At their Thursday morning meeting, Lake County commissioners voted to rescind the 1/2 percent sales tax increase they had passed earlier this month. The increase had angered many residents, who immediately started a petition drive to get the issue on the ballot. 19 News was...
Brecksville residents invited to Thursday night hearing on Valor Acres
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will host a public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26) to discuss the 24-acre mixed-use portion of Valor Acres, the sprawling multi-use development at the northwest corner of Brecksville and Miller roads. The hearing will take place in Brecksville City Hall, 9069 Brecksville Road....
Strongsville rezones office building across from SouthPark Mall for building owner
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The owner of a half-empty multi-tenant office building on Ohio 82 just west of Interstate 71 believes he can now better market the site to prospective tenants. That’s because City Council in November rezoned the 2½-acre parcel on which the building stands from a “public facilities” district...
Bedford asks University Hospitals to restore services at UH Bedford as part of pending lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As part of its pending lawsuit against University Hospitals, the city of Bedford is asking UH to restore more medical services at the former UH Bedford Hospital, which closed to in-patient services last year. During a conference with attorneys from UH and the city on Wednesday,...
ideastream.org
Homestead Water and Sewer Program
The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
Farm and Dairy
USDA invests in meat and poultry processing plant in Cleveland
COLUMBUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $9.5 million to expand an independent meat and poultry processing capacity in Ohio, USDA Rural Development Ohio state director Jonathan McCracken announced Jan. 9. International Food Solutions Inc. is receiving a $9.5 million Meat and Poultry Expansion Program...
cleveland.com
Problems with online payment of Cuyahoga County property taxes
Taxpayers, please be advised that this year’s website to pay Cuyahoga County property taxes does not appear to permit a taxpayer to pay the property tax bill in the amount stated on the current bill. The final screen in the program shows only that the entire annual amount is accepted by the program currently online. (“Property tax payments slow to post online, but Cuyahoga treasurer assures ‘We’ve got the payments’,” cleveland.com, Jan. 23).
Cleveland Water planning future water main replacement projects in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Cleveland water is planning a major waterline project in the next year or two for North Avenue in Parma. “Generally the northern part of Parma has six-inch waterlines installed before 1954 that were cast iron and without internal cement lining,” Parma City Engineer Hasmukh Patel said.
Brunswick residents speak against proposed senior facility
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Three residents -- one fortified with 60 resident signatures -- spoke in opposition to a proposed 89-unit senior development near Canterbury, Lakeview and Rolling Hills drives at the Jan. 23 City Council meeting. Buckingham Drive resident Karen Howell presented council with the additional resident signatures and said...
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
spectrumnews1.com
'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
Akron Leader Publications
Arlington Road hotel gets abatement order
SPRINGFIELD — A South Arlington Road hotel owner has been given one more chance to address numerous criminal and nuisance complaints on the property following a Jan. 24 Summit County Common Pleas Court decision. The Springfield Board of Trustees had voted Dec. 22, 2022 to file the nuisance complaint...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland proposes extra car rental fees for airport customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration has proposed new charges for customers renting cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The legislation was introduced at this week’s city council meeting. “It’s a little bit premature for us to do a deep dive on it,” said council president...
thelandcle.org
Suit shop, speakeasy set to reinvent long-vacant Lorain Ave. funeral home
While living abroad and working on his master’s degree in England, Cleveland resident Zach Cooper would collect hats as keepsakes to remember his travels. He found himself spending a lot of time in suit stores and retail stores all around the world, just talking to people who would notice his accent and want to know his story.
Another Northeast Ohio movie theater shutters: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters for months, many of our movie-watching habits changed for good. When was the last time you went to the movies?. There may be no...
First drive-thru medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lorain
The first drive-thru medical marijuana dispensary in the state of Ohio is located in Lorain and has officially opened for business.
Best independent coffee shops in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s a secret formula for getting through Ohio’s dreary winter months. First, turn on your happy light. Then, wrap your cold hands around a hot, local brew ... coffee, that is. The java jolt will enhance your energy and modify your mood. Northeast Ohio has...
ODOT plans reconstruction of I-490 in Cleveland, seeks public input
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is working on plans to reconstruct a 2.3-mile section of Interstate 490 in Cleveland, a project that would take more than two years to complete. According to a news release from ODOT, the estimated $48.5 million project would replace the pavement...
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
