ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Lake County commissioners rescind sales tax

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - At their Thursday morning meeting, Lake County commissioners voted to rescind the 1/2 percent sales tax increase they had passed earlier this month. The increase had angered many residents, who immediately started a petition drive to get the issue on the ballot. 19 News was...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

Homestead Water and Sewer Program

The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

USDA invests in meat and poultry processing plant in Cleveland

COLUMBUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $9.5 million to expand an independent meat and poultry processing capacity in Ohio, USDA Rural Development Ohio state director Jonathan McCracken announced Jan. 9. International Food Solutions Inc. is receiving a $9.5 million Meat and Poultry Expansion Program...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Problems with online payment of Cuyahoga County property taxes

Taxpayers, please be advised that this year’s website to pay Cuyahoga County property taxes does not appear to permit a taxpayer to pay the property tax bill in the amount stated on the current bill. The final screen in the program shows only that the entire annual amount is accepted by the program currently online. (“Property tax payments slow to post online, but Cuyahoga treasurer assures ‘We’ve got the payments’,” cleveland.com, Jan. 23).
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Brunswick residents speak against proposed senior facility

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Three residents -- one fortified with 60 resident signatures -- spoke in opposition to a proposed 89-unit senior development near Canterbury, Lakeview and Rolling Hills drives at the Jan. 23 City Council meeting. Buckingham Drive resident Karen Howell presented council with the additional resident signatures and said...
BRUNSWICK, OH
spectrumnews1.com

'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Arlington Road hotel gets abatement order

SPRINGFIELD — A South Arlington Road hotel owner has been given one more chance to address numerous criminal and nuisance complaints on the property following a Jan. 24 Summit County Common Pleas Court decision. The Springfield Board of Trustees had voted Dec. 22, 2022 to file the nuisance complaint...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland proposes extra car rental fees for airport customers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration has proposed new charges for customers renting cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The legislation was introduced at this week’s city council meeting. “It’s a little bit premature for us to do a deep dive on it,” said council president...
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Suit shop, speakeasy set to reinvent long-vacant Lorain Ave. funeral home

While living abroad and working on his master’s degree in England, Cleveland resident Zach Cooper would collect hats as keepsakes to remember his travels. He found himself spending a lot of time in suit stores and retail stores all around the world, just talking to people who would notice his accent and want to know his story.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best independent coffee shops in Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s a secret formula for getting through Ohio’s dreary winter months. First, turn on your happy light. Then, wrap your cold hands around a hot, local brew ... coffee, that is. The java jolt will enhance your energy and modify your mood. Northeast Ohio has...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy