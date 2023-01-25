ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

NJIT 69, UMBC 65

UMBC (14-8) Doles 4-8 0-0 9, Obeng-Mensah 9-14 1-2 19, Beaudion 4-7 0-2 9, Boonyasith 3-10 2-4 9, Lawrence 4-12 0-0 8, Picarelli 3-8 1-4 9, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Docks 0-1 0-0 0, Fagan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-63 4-12 65. NJIT (6-14) Diakite 2-4 0-0 4, Osawe 3-10...
NEWARK, NJ
Bakersfield Californian

Fordham 79, St. Bonaventure 68

FORDHAM (16-4) Moore 6-7 6-8 19, Novitskyi 1-3 5-11 7, Charlton 1-8 1-2 3, Quisenberry 3-10 11-13 17, Richardson 6-8 0-0 16, Rose 1-3 2-2 5, Gray 3-7 0-0 7, Kelly 1-4 0-0 3, Tsimbila 0-1 0-0 0, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 25-36 79.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Fairleigh Dickinson 87, St. Francis (Pa.) 82

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (8-12) Cohen 11-14 4-8 26, Giles 3-7 0-1 7, Gregory 2-5 0-0 4, McCabe 2-6 0-0 4, Land 5-10 1-1 12, Hargis 4-7 0-0 10, Ruggery 3-7 3-3 11, Sanon 1-3 5-5 8, Liberis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 13-18 82. FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (13-10) Almonor 3-7 0-0...
HACKENSACK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy