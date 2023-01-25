ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FOX Sports

Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Caps Clash with Penguins

Back in town after a week out west, Caps host Pens in their lone home game in span of 25 days. January 26 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-8) Washington Capitals (25-19-6) Back from a three-game trip out west, the Caps stop home to host the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action

Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Capitals Unveil Uniform for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series Game

Washington will face off versus Carolina outdoors on Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League (NHL) and adidas today unveiled their uniform for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game. Specifically designed for the Saturday, Feb. 18, game, the uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University at 8 p.m. In addition, the Capitals will also wear the uniform at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, vs. the Detroit Red Wings.
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

Penguins' Jarry out until after All-Star break due to injury

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry will miss at least the next two games. Jarry won't be available for Thursday's road clash with the Washington Capitals or Saturday's home date with the San Jose Sharks due to an upper-body ailment, head coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Toronto Six forward Daryl Watts lands PHF record salary

TORONTO (AP) — Darryl Watts thought she’d retired from hockey after a stellar NCAA career. At Boston College, Watts became the first freshman to win the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in women’s Division I hockey. She recently finished her career at Wisconsin, ranking second all-time in NCAA scoring with 297 points in 172 games.
WISCONSIN STATE

