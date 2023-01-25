Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
Penguins Room: Letang Dazzles, DeSmith Makes Personal History
Kris Letang had been through a lot since the last time he pulled on a Pittsburgh Penguins sweater. There’d been the injury he suffered on Dec. 28 that sidelined him for nearly a month. The unexpected death of his father just a few days later, followed by an extended...
Mike Sullivan Provides Updates on Injured Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been dealing with a number of injuries, but a couple might be back soon.
Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Lands Unexpected CB in Round 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers boost both sides of the ball early in the NFL Draft.
Penguins' Tristan Jarry was Late Scratch with Upper-Body Injury
With the injury being diagnosed as upper-body by the Pittsburgh Penguins, it sounds like a new injury for Tristan Jarry.
Penguins Recall Dustin Tokarski, Re-Assign Ty Smith
The Pittsburgh Penguins might be losing their starting goalie again after just two games back from injury.
Kris Letang Seals Deal for Penguins in Back-and-Forth Slugfest
In a game that feature 13 goals, the Pittsburgh Penguins came out on top thanks to the return of a veteran defenseman.
FOX Sports
Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit...
NHL
Caps Clash with Penguins
Back in town after a week out west, Caps host Pens in their lone home game in span of 25 days. January 26 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-8) Washington Capitals (25-19-6) Back from a three-game trip out west, the Caps stop home to host the...
FOX Sports
Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action
Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
NHL
Capitals Unveil Uniform for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series Game
Washington will face off versus Carolina outdoors on Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League (NHL) and adidas today unveiled their uniform for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game. Specifically designed for the Saturday, Feb. 18, game, the uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University at 8 p.m. In addition, the Capitals will also wear the uniform at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, vs. the Detroit Red Wings.
theScore
Penguins' Jarry out until after All-Star break due to injury
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry will miss at least the next two games. Jarry won't be available for Thursday's road clash with the Washington Capitals or Saturday's home date with the San Jose Sharks due to an upper-body ailment, head coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
FOX Sports
Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four...
Casey DeSmith Reacts to Unusual Start for Penguins
Tristan Jarry was a late scratch for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Casey DeSmith again needed to step in in relief.
FOX Sports
Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
Penguins List Josh Archibald, Kasperi Kapanen as Day-to-Day
The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to step closer to full health.
FOX Sports
Toronto Six forward Daryl Watts lands PHF record salary
TORONTO (AP) — Darryl Watts thought she’d retired from hockey after a stellar NCAA career. At Boston College, Watts became the first freshman to win the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in women’s Division I hockey. She recently finished her career at Wisconsin, ranking second all-time in NCAA scoring with 297 points in 172 games.
