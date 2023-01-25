ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

The Spun

Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools

Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 61-57 Loss to Indiana

With only seven scholarship players healthy the Minnesota Gophers battled with Indiana to the final minute but came up just short. Here are the five things that you as a Golden Gopher basketball fan should take away from this contest. One. Great Gameplan from Ben Johnson. With limited options on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
Bakersfield Californian

Wake Forest 68, Louisville 57

WAKE FOREST (12-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.512, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Spear 4-7, Williams 3-6, Andrews 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Becker 0-1) Turnovers: 18 (Harrison 5, Spear 3, Scruggs 3, Hinds 2, Summiel 1, Williams 1, Becker 1, Andrews 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Spear 3, Hinds 2, Scruggs 1)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 4 TENNESSEE 70, GEORGIA 41

Percentages: FG .291, FT .417. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Abdur-Rahim 2-7, Hill 1-3, Roberts 1-5, Ingram 0-1, Etter 0-2, Holt 0-2, Oquendo 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abdur-Rahim 2). Turnovers: 19 (Hill 5, Roberts 5, Oquendo 3, Holt 2, Moncrieffe 2, Abdur-Rahim, Etter). Steals: 5...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bakersfield Californian

Golden State 122, Memphis 120

MEMPHIS (120) Brooks 3-9 2-2 10, Jackson Jr. 4-11 7-8 17, Clarke 8-10 3-4 19, Bane 7-17 4-6 20, Morant 10-20 7-12 29, Roddy 0-0 0-0 0, Tillman 1-3 1-2 3, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Aldama 5-5 1-2 13, Jones 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 42-88 26-37 120. GOLDEN STATE (122)
MEMPHIS, TN
Bakersfield Californian

Memphis 99, SMU 84

SMU (7-14) Odigie 6-11 2-2 14, Williamson 3-6 2-6 8, Nutall 2-9 0-1 5, Phelps 5-15 7-8 20, Smith 4-7 3-4 13, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Todorovic 0-6 2-2 2, Wright 3-7 2-2 11, Lanier 2-8 5-6 9, Njie 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-2 0, Agunanne 1-1 0-0 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 23-33 84.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Bellarmine 72, E. Kentucky 71

E. KENTUCKY (13-9) Cozart 3-6 6-6 12, Moreno 8-16 1-2 21, T.Comer 3-10 2-2 10, Robb 3-5 1-1 9, Blanton 3-6 2-2 9, Walker 3-8 1-3 8, Buttry 0-3 0-0 0, Kapiti 1-3 0-0 2, Ukomadu 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 13-16 71. BELLARMINE (10-12) Hopf 2-4 0-0 5, Betz...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bakersfield Californian

MICHIGAN STATE 63, IOWA 61

Percentages: FG .456, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Ulis 1-1, C.McCaffery 1-4, Sandfort 1-5, Dix 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Murray 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Rebraca 2). Turnovers: 13 (Ulis 6, Murray 2, Perkins 2, Bowen, C.McCaffery, Rebraca). Steals: 7 (C.McCaffery 2, Murray 2, Perkins...
EAST LANSING, MI
Bakersfield Californian

WEST VIRGINIA 76, TEXAS TECH 61

Percentages: FG .373, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Wilson 5-11, Toussaint 2-6, Ke.Johnson 1-4, Mitchell 1-4, Stevenson 1-7, Harris 0-1, Matthews 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Okonkwo 2, Matthews). Turnovers: 18 (Matthews 4, Bell 3, Stevenson 3, Ke.Johnson 2, Toussaint 2, Harris, Mitchell, Okonkwo,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Bakersfield Californian

NORTH CAROLINA A&T 68, DREXEL 55

Percentages: FG .303, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Washington 3-8, House 3-10, Moore 2-4, Okros 1-4, Oden 1-5, Bergens 0-1, Magee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Turner). Turnovers: 9 (Oden 3, Williams 3, Magee, Moore, Washington). Steals: 10 (Oden 3, Turner 2,...
GREENSBORO, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Miami 86, Boston College 65

MIAMI (13-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.059, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Hal.Cavinder 2-3, Erjavec 1-2, Dwyer 1-2, Harden 0-4, Roberts 0-1, Han.Cavinder 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Spearman 2, Pendande 1, Roberts 1, Oldacre 1) Turnovers: 13 (Hal.Cavinder 3, Dwyer 3, Harden 2, Oldacre 2, Roberts 1, Williams 1, Erjavec 1)

