ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

FAU 85, Middle Tennessee 67

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (13-8) Dishman 2-8 0-0 4, Bufford 1-5 0-0 3, Lawrence 7-13 0-1 17, Lenard 3-7 0-1 8, Weston 6-11 0-0 13, Coleman-Jones 2-7 0-0 4, King 4-7 0-0 10, Porter 1-3 0-0 3, Millin 1-1 0-0 3, Smith 0-0 2-2 2, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 2-4 67.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy