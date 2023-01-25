ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Crashes reported as snow and rain cover roads throughout the Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghmoC_0kQTPkQV00

MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple crashes have been reported across the area as heavy snow moves through the Miami Valley Wednesday morning.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says roads will become snow-covered and icy as the wet roads get colder with the snow piling on top.

Poor visibility and driving conditions are expected to continue through midday.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Miami Valley are reporting crashes:

Highway Incidents

  • [11:39 a.m.] I-70 EB near North Houston Pike (Harmony Township): Expect lane closures on I-70 eastbound beyond SR-54, due to a crash.
  • [8:17 a.m.] US-68 NB near I-70 (Springfield Township)
  • [8:18 a.m.] I-75 SB before I-70 (Vandalia): I-75 SB lane and on ramp to I-70 reopens after jackknife crash involving commercial truck closed The right lane is blocked on I-75 southbound at I-70, due to a crash. Ramp to I-70 from I-75 southbound closed because of a crash.
  • [8:16 a.m.] I-675 NB near SR-844/North Fairfield Road (Beavercreek) : I-675 northbound at SR-844/North Fairfield Road reopens after a crash blocked the left lane.
  • [8:14 a.m.] I-75 NB near SR-122/Middletown (Middletown) : I-75 northbound beyond SR-122/Middletown reopens after a crash blocked the right lane.
  • [8:12 a.m.] I-70 WB near Dayton International Airport Access Road (Dayton): I-70 westbound beyond Dayton International Airport Access Road reopens after a crash blocked left lane.
  • [6:36 a.m.] I-675 SB near Far Hills Avenue on ramp (Centerville)
  • [5:57 a.m.] SR-4 NB near Harshman Road (Riverside)
  • [5:56 a.m.] US-35 EB near Steve Whalen Blvd (Dayton)
  • [5:45 a.m.] I-75 SB near Wagner Ford Road (Harrison Township)
  • [5:30 a.m.] I-675 SB near North Fairfield Road (Beavercreek): I-675 reopens after a crash between an ODOT truck and a semi-truck trailer closed I-675 northbound near North Fairfield Road.
  • [5:29 a.m.] I-70 WB near SR-67 (Harmony Township)
  • [5:06 a.m.] US-68 near West Hickory Grove Road (Urbana Township)

>>Stay alert: Download the free WHIO Weather App

Street Incidents

  • [12:40 p.m.] 100 Block of Nassau Street
  • [11:33 a.m.] Intersection of East Fifth Street and Dayton Towers Drive
  • [10:45 a.m.] Intersection of Brookville Salem Road and Upper Lewisburg Salem Road (Clay Township)
  • [10:45 a.m.] 4800 Block of South Dixie Drive
  • [10:37 a.m.] 1600 Block of Bartley Road (Dayton)
  • [9:45 a.m.] 800 Block of Miamisburg Centerville Road (Washington Township)
  • [8:29 a.m.] 3100 Block of Elbee Road (Moraine)
  • [8:27 a.m.] 1400 Block of East Xenia Drive (Xenia Township)
  • [6:45 a.m.] 10500 Block of Mudlick Road (German Township)
  • [5:52 a.m.] Dog Leg Road over I-70 (Butler Township)
  • [5:30 a.m.] Intersection of North Dixie Drive and Lightner Road (Butler Township)
  • [4:31 a.m.] Intersection of Lorenz Avenue and Oakridge Drive (Dayton)
  • [3:34 a.m.] Intersection of Camp Road at Willowview Drive (Moraine)
  • [3:10 a.m.] 1700 Block of Alamo Court (Jefferson Township)
  • [3:07 a.m.] Intersection of Essex Street and East Street (Springfield)

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on State Route 28 in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic on State Route 28 in Miami Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Crews are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on State Route 28, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Contractor to impart lane restrictions on State Route 129

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Lane restrictions will be implemented on State Route 129 this week, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. A contractor will impart lane restrictions on westbound State Route 129 on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials say a contractor will be on-site...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Power restored to Centerville residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Multi-vehicle crash in Troy Township

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — Part of US-23 was shut down in both directions Wednesday morning due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened early Wednesday morning and involved a passenger vehicle and two single-trailer semis at U.S.-23 and Coover Road. As a result, the road was closed in both directions for part of the morning.
TROY, OH
WDTN

More than 10K tires found during Preble County clean-up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A team with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) handled a clean-up project in Preble County. According to our partners at Eaton Register Herald, crews worked during a recent weekend to clean up an area on Camden-West Elkton Road in Somers Township. During the clean-up, over 10,000 scrapped tires were reportedly found […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

New Gas Station at Former Dayton Grocery Store Denied; Training New Nurses

Dayton Says No to Gas Station at Former Grocery Store Location (WYSO) - Dayton’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit application for the construction of a gas station where the old GroceryLane used to be in North Dayton. Community members there opposed the project. Alejandro Figueroa was at the meeting this week.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to a report of wires down in Sycamore Township

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of wires down, arcing fire, in the 8000 block of Keller Road in Sycamore Township. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
DAYTON, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
CINCINNATI, OH
tippnews.com

Best Pizza Spots in Miami County

Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
109K+
Followers
153K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy