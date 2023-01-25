Read full article on original website
LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Eight Croatian nationals have pleaded not guilty to charges of child trafficking before a magistrates court in Ndola, Zambia. They were named in court documents as Damir Magic, 44, Nadica Magic, 45, Zoran Subosic, 52, Azra Imamovic Subosic, 41, Ladislav Persic, 42, Aleksandra Persic, 40, Noah Kraljevic, 45, and Ivona Kraljevic, 46.
Families with children seeking asylum in the UK are being considered for forced removal to Rwanda, according to a Home Office minister. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick told an evidence session at parliament’s women and equalities committee on Wednesday that, while there were no plans to remove unaccompanied child asylum seekers to the east African country, families with children are being considered for removal.
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Two hundred asylum-seeking children, including some aged under 16, are missing from temporary hotel accommodation in Britain, the government said on Tuesday, raising new questions over ministers' handling of migrant arrivals.
“While clearly we’re in better shape than we were three years ago when the pandemic hit, the global collective response is once again under strain,” he said at a Tuesday news conference.
No hospital admissions of patients with Covid-19 were recorded in Wales for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data. Cases of seasonal flu in Wales are also at their lowest levels since October, the latest weekly figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) showed.
GENEVA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization committee will meet on Jan. 27 to consider whether the COVID-19 pandemic still represents a global emergency, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, three years after it was first declared.
It has been the harshest winter in 15 years in Afghanistan. Thermometers have dropped to as low as -34 degrees Celsius, and the snow has been so bad that drifts have blocked roads and animals have been found frozen dead in the fields.This matters as such ill fortune as a winter like this is not just a question of discomfort for the people of the country, but one of life and death. This was always going to be a challenging winter – as early as August the United Nations was warning of six million dead from starvation as the country’s...
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Malnutrition rates in Afghanistan are at record highs with half the country enduring severe hunger throughout the year, a spokesman for the World Food Program said Thursday. The Taliban takeover in August 2021 drove millions into poverty and hunger after foreign aid stopped almost overnight....
MSF charity reports 33% rise in malnourished patients at giant Dadaab complex after influx from drought-stricken Somalia
KARACHI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan's worst power outage in months became a source of humour for some in the country of 220 million, where an energy network desperately in need of an upgrade can lead to frequent blackouts and electricity rationing.
British Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick admitted to parliament on Tuesday that hundreds of children seeking asylum have gone missing from government-run hotels, as opposing lawmakers and refugee advocates called for an investigation, CNN reports. "Out of the 4,600 unaccompanied children that have been accommodated in hotels since July 2021, there have been 440 missing occurrences and 200 children still remain missing," Jenrick told officials. About 13 of the 200 missing minors are under 16 years old, and only one is female, per government data. The majority of the missing children are teenage boys from Albania, per CNN. Jenrick said an uptick in...
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu has arrived home after five years in exile, three weeks after the country’s president lifted a ban on opposition rallies. He arrived at the main Julius Nyerere International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and was received by opposition party officials...
