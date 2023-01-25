ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Award-winning ice sculptors kick off Leesburg festival this Saturday

Village at Leesburg hosts its free, annual Ice Fest on Saturday featuring world-class ice carvers in Loudoun County, Virginia. The artists will begin their sculptures Saturday morning. Festival activities are scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. This is Village at Leesburg’s ninth annual Ice Fest. The festival was not canceled...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

2 Md. men arrested in Fairfax Co. gaming machine theft

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say it’s game over for two men suspected in a string of gaming machine thefts from convenience stores in the county. Fairfax police arrested two Maryland men — Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35 — Tuesday night, according to a statement from the police department.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

DC man sentenced for shooting death of father while walking with children

A Southeast D.C. man has been sentenced for the March 2022 shooting death of a father, attacked in the District while walking with his children. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarrell David Harris received 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to the March 4, 2022 killing of 42-year-old Sedrick Miller in Northeast D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police: 1 arrested after assaulting man wearing Star of David chain

Montgomery County, Maryland, police arrested a D.C. man after assaulting someone Wednesday afternoon at a grocery store in Gaithersburg. In a statement, police said he made antisemitic remarks before stealing the victim’s keys. Police charged Eugene Thompson, 30, with first-degree assault, along with strong-armed robbery and related charges. Detectives...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

How a DC-based organization works to empower kids in Wards 7 and 8

Tyriek Mack first got involved with Life Pieces to Masterpieces when he was in high school. The D.C.-based agency empowers kids ages three to 25 in Wards 7 and 8, offering things like summer camp programs for kids and year-round after school programs. Mack got involved with the organization’s Saturday Academy, an hourslong initiative on the campus of Georgetown University that teaches high schoolers life skills.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Concern over rabid cat in Prince George’s Co.

Health officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are alerting community members about a cat with rabies — and are asking anyone who may have had contact with it to come forward. The cat, which was described as a stray black domestic short-haired cat, was displaying abnormal behavior and...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Report: What led to ‘confusion’ during response at Montgomery Co. high school shooting

Montgomery County, Maryland, public schools admitted that there was a breakdown in communication during the response to a shooting inside Magruder High School last year. The admission comes in a newly released addendum to its after-action report, which came after additional interviews with school staff, first responders and others about what happened in January 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Recent gunfire concerns residents from small Alexandria neighborhood

Three separate incidents involving guns have neighbors in Alexandria, Virginia, concerned. Gunshots and an armed robbery in the Parker-Gray Historic District, near Princess and West Streets, have rattled nerves among neighbors who shared their thoughts during a community walk with city leaders early Wednesday evening beneath a steady rainfall. Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Lawsuit halts Alexandria program aimed at helping minority-owned businesses

A program aimed at helping minority-owned small businesses has been delayed following a lawsuit against the City of Alexandria in Virginia. First reported by ALXnow, the city said on Monday that it’s currently reviewing the details of a lawsuit challenging the BIPOC Small Business Grant Program, which is an “initiative that aims to retain and grow existing businesses, recruit new businesses and/or assist with startup activities.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

From food trucks to fine dining: Washingtonian’s 100 very best restaurants

In years past, many lists of best restaurants in D.C. were composed of sit-down restaurants, including expensive, special-occasion experiences. Then the pandemic happened. Washingtonian’s “The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington” is its first compilation of “we’ve gotta try this place” restaurants since the early days of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses, and dampened diners’ interest in sitting in a dining room with strangers.
WASHINGTON, DC

