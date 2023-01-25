Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Rams Head in Annapolis welcomes Hall of Famer of Moody Blues, McCartney’s Wings
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. He cofounded two iconic bands with The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s Wings. Next week, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Denny Laine plays an intimate solo acoustic concert at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Award-winning ice sculptors kick off Leesburg festival this Saturday
Village at Leesburg hosts its free, annual Ice Fest on Saturday featuring world-class ice carvers in Loudoun County, Virginia. The artists will begin their sculptures Saturday morning. Festival activities are scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. This is Village at Leesburg’s ninth annual Ice Fest. The festival was not canceled...
National Building Museum hosts 5th annual Architecture & Design Film Festival in DC
If you’ve never been to the National Building Museum, this is the perfect week to go. The D.C. museum is hosting the fifth annual Architecture & Design Film Festival in Judiciary Square, screening a slate of 16 films from Thursday through Sunday. “It is the world’s largest film festival...
Use of opioid-overdose antidote on the rise in Montgomery Co. schools
After a reported spike in youth overdoses in Montgomery County, Maryland, school district leaders say the use of naloxone — an opioid-overdose antidote — in schools has increased in the last several weeks. Montgomery County schools spokeswoman Jessica Baxter told WTOP that the school system has administered Narcan...
2 Md. men arrested in Fairfax Co. gaming machine theft
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say it’s game over for two men suspected in a string of gaming machine thefts from convenience stores in the county. Fairfax police arrested two Maryland men — Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35 — Tuesday night, according to a statement from the police department.
DC man sentenced for shooting death of father while walking with children
A Southeast D.C. man has been sentenced for the March 2022 shooting death of a father, attacked in the District while walking with his children. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarrell David Harris received 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to the March 4, 2022 killing of 42-year-old Sedrick Miller in Northeast D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood.
Police: 1 arrested after assaulting man wearing Star of David chain
Montgomery County, Maryland, police arrested a D.C. man after assaulting someone Wednesday afternoon at a grocery store in Gaithersburg. In a statement, police said he made antisemitic remarks before stealing the victim’s keys. Police charged Eugene Thompson, 30, with first-degree assault, along with strong-armed robbery and related charges. Detectives...
How a DC-based organization works to empower kids in Wards 7 and 8
Tyriek Mack first got involved with Life Pieces to Masterpieces when he was in high school. The D.C.-based agency empowers kids ages three to 25 in Wards 7 and 8, offering things like summer camp programs for kids and year-round after school programs. Mack got involved with the organization’s Saturday Academy, an hourslong initiative on the campus of Georgetown University that teaches high schoolers life skills.
Bethesda high school calls for safety meeting after 2 girls found passed out in bathroom
Parents of students in a Maryland high school have been invited to a safety meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, after two girls were found passed out in a bathroom. It happened Monday at 8 a.m. at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Bethesda Beat first reported. A member of the school’s security...
After announcing resignation, Prince William County registrar reverses course, will remain in his position
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen is sticking around for now. Olsen, who vocally announced his resignation in October, told the Electoral Board last week that he...
Concern over rabid cat in Prince George’s Co.
Health officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are alerting community members about a cat with rabies — and are asking anyone who may have had contact with it to come forward. The cat, which was described as a stray black domestic short-haired cat, was displaying abnormal behavior and...
3 suspects claiming to be police break into Montgomery Co. home
Three armed people claiming to be Montgomery County, Maryland, police officers broke into a home, demanded money and assaulted a man in the process. Now, the real police are looking for them. It happened before 3 a.m. Monday in the 21100 block of Archstone Way. Montgomery County police were called...
Report: What led to ‘confusion’ during response at Montgomery Co. high school shooting
Montgomery County, Maryland, public schools admitted that there was a breakdown in communication during the response to a shooting inside Magruder High School last year. The admission comes in a newly released addendum to its after-action report, which came after additional interviews with school staff, first responders and others about what happened in January 2022.
Recent gunfire concerns residents from small Alexandria neighborhood
Three separate incidents involving guns have neighbors in Alexandria, Virginia, concerned. Gunshots and an armed robbery in the Parker-Gray Historic District, near Princess and West Streets, have rattled nerves among neighbors who shared their thoughts during a community walk with city leaders early Wednesday evening beneath a steady rainfall. Alexandria...
Lawsuit halts Alexandria program aimed at helping minority-owned businesses
A program aimed at helping minority-owned small businesses has been delayed following a lawsuit against the City of Alexandria in Virginia. First reported by ALXnow, the city said on Monday that it’s currently reviewing the details of a lawsuit challenging the BIPOC Small Business Grant Program, which is an “initiative that aims to retain and grow existing businesses, recruit new businesses and/or assist with startup activities.”
From food trucks to fine dining: Washingtonian’s 100 very best restaurants
In years past, many lists of best restaurants in D.C. were composed of sit-down restaurants, including expensive, special-occasion experiences. Then the pandemic happened. Washingtonian’s “The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington” is its first compilation of “we’ve gotta try this place” restaurants since the early days of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses, and dampened diners’ interest in sitting in a dining room with strangers.
Car was going over 100 mph before Fairfax Co. crash that killed teens, police say
Police say excessive speed played a role in the single-car crash in Fairfax Station, Virginia, earlier this month that killed two teen girls and left a third in the hospital. Meanwhile, safety changes are also in the works for the dangerous stretch of road where the crash happened, officials said.
$25K reward for information after man’s body found in Prince George’s Co. woods
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a man was found shot to death in a wooded area Tuesday morning — and now they’re offering a $25,000 reward for more information. The body of 30-year-old Steven Prescott Sollers was found in a wooded area within the 7700...
Fairfax Co. blaze that killed woman began with Christmas tree lights
Fire investigators in Fairfax County, Virginia, say a blaze that tore through a house the day after Christmas, killing an 86-year-old woman, was sparked by ornamental lights on a live Christmas tree. The fire has been ruled an accident, officials said in a Jan. 25 update on Twitter. UPDATE-house fire...
Beware of scammers impersonating Prince George’s Co. sheriff’s deputies
The sheriff’s office in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is warning people of a recent phone scam involving calls with scammers impersonating deputies. The callers are claiming to be from the Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff and are using internal office phone numbers, according to a news release.
