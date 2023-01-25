BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 12 points as Texas A&M-Commerce beat Lamar 62-57 on Thursday night. Brewer also had seven rebounds for the Lions (9-13, 5-3 Southland Conference). Demarcus Demonia scored 11 points, shooting 3 for 10 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. JJ Romer Rosario was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with nine points.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO