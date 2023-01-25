Read full article on original website
A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing
East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
wrif.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
wkzo.com
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students
LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Did Michigan’s Oldest Hotel Serve As A Stop On The Underground Railroad?
When you're traveling and staying in a hotel you'd probably prefer to stay in one that was built more recently. Some of the obvious reasons why are that things are newer and in better condition than a place that is older and neglected. Also, it might have updated amenities that travelers want and need.
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
fox2detroit.com
Video: Michigan volunteers remove Halloween bucket stuck on deer's head for '2 weeks'
LANSING, Mich. - A neighborhood group in Lansing, Michigan, successfully removed a Halloween bucket from a deer’s head on Sunday, which media reported had been stuck on the animal for weeks. Local media, citing witnesses, reported a young deer had been roaming Lansing with the plastic pumpkin candy bucket...
Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week
Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WWMTCw
Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall
MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
WILX-TV
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Eagle Township, Mich. (WILX) - Turning farmland into factories, that’s what has some Clinton County residents concerned Tuesday. Just south of I-96 in Eagle township, 1,400 acres of farmland are being prepped for a large factory. “Just the other day, I said to my son that we won’t be...
Michigan High School Principal Shares Hilarious Look at What Really Happens on a Snow Day
What really happens at school when there's a snow day? Davison High School Principal Jerry Piger gives us a hilarious look behind the scenes when he has the building all to himself. With most schools in Mid-Michigan closed Wednesday (1/25) because of bad weather, Piger was able to make the...
