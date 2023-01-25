ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

99.1 WFMK

A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing

East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
EAST LANSING, MI
wrif.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students

LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
Michigan Advance

Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week

Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WWMTCw

Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
MARSHALL, MI
WILX-TV

Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory

Eagle Township, Mich. (WILX) - Turning farmland into factories, that’s what has some Clinton County residents concerned Tuesday. Just south of I-96 in Eagle township, 1,400 acres of farmland are being prepped for a large factory. “Just the other day, I said to my son that we won’t be...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI

