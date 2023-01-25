Iona Gaels (13-6, 6-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-7, 7-2 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on the Siena Saints after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points in Iona’s 84-76 overtime victory over the Manhattan Jaspers. The Saints have gone 6-2 at home. Siena averages 13.2 turnovers per game and...

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO