Hampton, VA

13newsnow.com

Hampton's Harris in tune on and off the court

HAMPTON, Va. — Earning last year’s Peninsula District Player of the Year honors, Kennedy Harris is one of the premier girls' basketball players in Hampton Roads but there’s more to her identity than being an athlete. “I know I play basketball, but I want you to get...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Triplets share the court at Princess Anne High School

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Darnell Dozier has coached the girls basketball program at Princess Anne High School for nearly three decades. He’s led the Cavaliers to 12 state championships, and has mentored several elite prospects, like Elizabeth Williams who has since shined in the WNBA. Never has he seen triple. Amaya Olds, a forward for […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NJ Spotlight

Camden High boys’ basketball team under spotlight over recruitments

Reporting by Kevin Armstrong of NJ Advance Media that accused Camden High School of skirting state recruiting rules to attract high-powered stars from out of town sparked an investigation by the agency that oversees high school sports, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Camden High School’s boys’ basketball team...
CAMDEN, NJ
13newsnow.com

Reamon, Sr. returns to be the head coach at Denbigh High School

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's an old saying that applies to Tommy Reamon, Sr.; you never know who's watching. The former Landstown High head football coach stepped down a little over a year ago after 34 years on the sidelines and then teamed up with his son, Tommy Jr., and worked with his City On My Chest Academy to help guide area players to college.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton

The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/washer-dryer-vandalism-and-thefts-start-investigation-in-hampton/. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
HAMPTON, VA
Cape Gazette

Milford man faces sixth DUI

A Milford man faces his sixth driving under the influence charge after he drove his Jeep into a ditch near Georgetown Jan. 23. Police were called about 5 p.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Bethesda Road for a report of a disorderly man who was apparently drunk, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
MILFORD, DE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Petersburg Army lieutenant Nazario wins case against Windsor Police

RICHMOND — A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario’s stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages.
PETERSBURG, VA

