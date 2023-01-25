Read full article on original website
13newsnow.com
Hampton's Harris in tune on and off the court
HAMPTON, Va. — Earning last year’s Peninsula District Player of the Year honors, Kennedy Harris is one of the premier girls' basketball players in Hampton Roads but there’s more to her identity than being an athlete. “I know I play basketball, but I want you to get...
Daughter of WCU Basketball Hall of Famer Follows in Her Father’s Footsteps
Abington’s Cire Worley, who will continue her basketball career at UMass Lowell, is following in the footsteps of her father, West Chester University Hall of Famer Eric Worley, writes Joey Piatt for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Worley played at Central High School before being recruited by West Chester University. He...
Triplets share the court at Princess Anne High School
VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Darnell Dozier has coached the girls basketball program at Princess Anne High School for nearly three decades. He’s led the Cavaliers to 12 state championships, and has mentored several elite prospects, like Elizabeth Williams who has since shined in the WNBA. Never has he seen triple. Amaya Olds, a forward for […]
Camden High boys’ basketball team under spotlight over recruitments
Reporting by Kevin Armstrong of NJ Advance Media that accused Camden High School of skirting state recruiting rules to attract high-powered stars from out of town sparked an investigation by the agency that oversees high school sports, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Camden High School’s boys’ basketball team...
13newsnow.com
Reamon, Sr. returns to be the head coach at Denbigh High School
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's an old saying that applies to Tommy Reamon, Sr.; you never know who's watching. The former Landstown High head football coach stepped down a little over a year ago after 34 years on the sidelines and then teamed up with his son, Tommy Jr., and worked with his City On My Chest Academy to help guide area players to college.
Hampton Jazz Festival returns June 23-25
This popular festival has brought some of the best jazz, pop, blues, soul and R&B artists for the last 50 years and will take place at the Hampton Coliseum.
Virginia's first freestanding casino officially operating in Portsmouth
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
Norfolk State Spartan Legion Marching Band voted HBCU Sports Band of the Year
The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band has been voted the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year.
WAVY News 10
Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton
Virginia superintendent faces termination for trio of school shootings over 18 months
Newport News Superintendent George Parker III could be fired on Wednesday, over shootings in the district over the past 18 months, the most recent involving a 6-year-old boy.
Chesapeake man wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
A Chesapeake man who won $1 million playing the Mega Million wants to use some his winnings to give back.
WAVY News 10
Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
acprimetime.com
Atlantic Cape Community College Board of Trustees: Segregated Meetings
Racism still exists in the school system. Segregation by ethnicity has put ACCC on the defensive. An anonymous email from someone who claims to be employed at the Atlantic City campus of Atlantic Cape Community College. Cindy DeFalco, the Director of Human Resources at the college sent email to all...
Smoking in casinos isn’t just a complaint in Virginia. Employees want a ban at a Pennsylvania casino, too.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Since Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened Monday, casino-goers have posted a slew of Google reviews mentioning a prominent smell of cigarette smoke. Casino-goers voiced complaints about the smell to 13News Now crews on-site and online. The casino marks the first fully operational and permanent casino in Virginia....
Man injured following shooting on Nicholson Street in Portsmouth
According to dispatch, a report of a shooting came in around 11:26 a.m. in the 100 block of Nicholson St.
Remains of baby born in Va. identified 11 years later; father arrested
On Thursday, police in Opelika announced that they identified the girl as Amore Joveah Wiggins, from Norfolk, and arrested her father as a suspect in her death.
Police chase starts in Chesapeake, ends in Norfolk
The police chase spanned from Greenbrier Parkway to I-64 towards Virginia Beach and Indian River Road to Norfolk
WAVY News 10
Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Police: Missing Virginia Beach teen disappeared on …. Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals …. WAVY News 10. Dollar Tree to get new...
Cape Gazette
Milford man faces sixth DUI
A Milford man faces his sixth driving under the influence charge after he drove his Jeep into a ditch near Georgetown Jan. 23. Police were called about 5 p.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Bethesda Road for a report of a disorderly man who was apparently drunk, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Petersburg Army lieutenant Nazario wins case against Windsor Police
RICHMOND — A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario’s stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages.
