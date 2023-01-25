Winter storm forecast to reach Northeast as Midwest wakes up to snow Wednesday

The winter storm that brought snow and ice to a large swath of the country as it barreled across the U.S. this week reached the Northeast on Wednesday.

The storm began strengthening in the Southwest on Monday, arrived in the Ohio Valley by Tuesday night and started affecting the Northeast on Wednesday.

The heaviest snowfall was expected to land in northern New York through Maine, where some residents can expect a foot of snow or more. Across swaths of Maine, a winter storm warning is in effect through Friday, with residents expecting up to 13 inches of snow.

As the winter storm moves Northeast, the National Weather Service warned that snow, sleet, and freezing rain will impact travel through the area.

"Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility due to blowing snow will make

travel difficult across impacted areas," the weather service said Wednesday.

Some coastal regions are predicted to be hit with strong winds up to 50 mph which may cause power outages and scatter tree damage, according to the weather service.

Here’s what you need to know about Wednesday’s weather.

Winter storm warnings in New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine

Parts of New York were under a winter storm warning on Wednesday, with some warnings in the state extending to Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy precipitation and total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches were expected in northern and eastern parts of New York, along with ice accumulations of up to a 10th of an inch and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

And the winter weather warnings extended north of New York, to New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday in parts of Maine. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches were expected in south central, southwest, west central and western Maine, according to the National Weather Service in Maine, and some winter storm warnings will continue through early Friday morning.

The weather service warned that if you must travel in the hazardous winter weather, you should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle.

Midwest wakes up to snow

Much of the Midwest, including southern Missouri , Illinois , Indiana , Ohio and southern Michigan , also woke up to snow-covered roadways Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A "narrow band of over 6 inches of snow" began to impact the region Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.

Winter storm warnings were in effect until Wednesday evening in parts of Michigan, Ohio and Indiana, which were forecast to see snow accumulations ranging from 5 to 9 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Meanwhile, rain lasted longer than expected overnight across much of Missouri, dampening snow accumulations in the St. Louis metropolitan area, and leading a winter storm warning to be downgraded to a winter weather advisory Wednesday.

Winter weather advisory extends south to Virginia

A winter weather advisory also remains in effect from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the northern Virginia Blue Ridge and central Virginia Blue Ridge, according to the National Weather Service in Baltimore, Maryland and Washington.

Snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected, and commuters should plan on slippery road conditions.

Contributing: Thao Nguyen, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storm forecast to reach Northeast as Midwest wakes up to snow Wednesday