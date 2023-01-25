Prairie View A&M hasn’t released its 2023 football schedule, but it will feature one FBS squad.



Southern Methodist University, SMU, has agreed to host PVAMU this September, according to FBSchedules.com .

SMU will host PVAMU at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the football field.

Prairie View A&M running back Ahmad Antonie runs the ball against Grambling State. (100122)

The addition of SMU to Prairie View’s schedule makes the third non-SWAC game for the program in 2023. It had previously scheduled games against Abilene Christian on Sept. 9 and Houston Christian on Oct. 14.



The only other FBS game on the docket for PVAMU over the next decade currently on the books is a 2028 matchup with the University of Arizona.



PVAMU went 6-5 during the 2022 season under first-year head coach Bubba McDowell . SMU was 7-6, finishing 5-3 in the American.

The post Prairie View football to face SMU in 2023 appeared first on HBCU Gameday .