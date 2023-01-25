ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Prairie View football to face SMU in 2023

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
 2 days ago

Prairie View A&M hasn’t released its 2023 football schedule, but it will feature one FBS squad.

Southern Methodist University, SMU, has agreed to host PVAMU this September, according to FBSchedules.com .

SMU will host PVAMU at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the football field.

Prairie View A&M running back Ahmad Antonie runs the ball against Grambling State. (100122)

The addition of SMU to Prairie View’s schedule makes the third non-SWAC game for the program in 2023. It had previously scheduled games against Abilene Christian on Sept. 9 and Houston Christian on Oct. 14.

The only other FBS game on the docket for PVAMU over the next decade currently on the books is a 2028 matchup with the University of Arizona.

PVAMU went 6-5 during the 2022 season under first-year head coach Bubba McDowell . SMU was 7-6, finishing 5-3 in the American.

ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

