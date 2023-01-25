ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

newyorkupstate.com

How much snow will you get in messy winter storm in Upstate New York? (map)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Another winter storm is expected to hit Upstate New York today and Thursday, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and rain. Up to a foot of snow is possible on Tug Hill and in the Adirondacks, where temperatures will remain cold enough for all the precipitation to hit the ground as snow.
wwnytv.com

Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Winter Storm Watch for Northern Oneida and Herkimer Counties

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Services offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Storm Watch for areas that include Northern Oneida and Herkimer Counties. The Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 5...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Winter weather alert issued for Central NY: Snow, ice, 40 mph winds possible

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York as another storm brings a combination of rain, snow and ice. “Snow, heavy at times Wednesday morning and afternoon, transitions to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain Wednesday evening,” said the advisory. “Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour will be possible at times.”
NEW YORK STATE
WKTV

Snow continues with heaviest falling in Otsego County

Morning: Snow showers. Low 30s. Afternoon: Lingering showers and slick roads. High 33. Tonight: Snow ends. Cloudy. Low 25. Tomorrow: Lake effect snow. High 34. Low 21. Snow showers still falling this morning especially south and east of Utica. The heaviest of snow will continue to fall into Otsego county up towards eastern Herkimer county. This is due to a low pressure system off the coast, so the snow is heavier and wetter than lake effect and could cause some very hazardous conditions on unplowed roads. Lingering showers continue into the afternoon with the snow ending tonight.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
TEXAS STATE
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Wednesday, January 25

FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023:. An approaching low pressure system will push slightly mild air toward the region, but it will not arrive until very late in the day and after a period of steady snowfall.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York State Winter Fair comes back to the fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The winter tradition is coming back for its fourth edition of the Winter Fair at the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds! It’s “all the fun of the fair” from February 3-5 at the Winter Fair. The event will feature food, rides, live music and entertainment, crafters, businesses, and […]
The Whale 99.1 FM

These Upstate New York Teens Rode To School On Snowmobiles

Remember when we were kids, complaining about waiting for the school bus outside during a cold, snowy winter morning? Our parents would reply with stories of how they used to walk to school and back for miles in all kinds of weather, uphill both ways. Yea, I believed that for a few seconds. That is until I realized they said 'uphill both ways.'
NEW YORK STATE
