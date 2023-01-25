Read full article on original website
How much snow will you get in messy winter storm in Upstate New York? (map)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Another winter storm is expected to hit Upstate New York today and Thursday, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and rain. Up to a foot of snow is possible on Tug Hill and in the Adirondacks, where temperatures will remain cold enough for all the precipitation to hit the ground as snow.
More Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet.
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
Here's Latest Timing For Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Sweeping Through Region
A multi-hazard winter storm bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow is moving west to east and will cause slippery travel conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It could dump up to a foot of snow across some interior areas, with generally around 2 inches of accumulation around the I-95 corridor, before a changeover to rain, the National Weather Service said.
Winter Storm Watch for Northern Oneida and Herkimer Counties
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Services offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Storm Watch for areas that include Northern Oneida and Herkimer Counties. The Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 5...
8 inches Of Snow Possible For Parts Of New York
Another winter snowstorm is set to sweep across New York today and tomorrow and with that storm comes snow. It looks like parts of the state could see up to 8 inches of snow over the next 24-48 hours. Along with the snow will be a wintry mix that includes...
Winter weather alert issued for Central NY: Snow, ice, 40 mph winds possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York as another storm brings a combination of rain, snow and ice. “Snow, heavy at times Wednesday morning and afternoon, transitions to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain Wednesday evening,” said the advisory. “Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour will be possible at times.”
Large Snowstorm Triggers Winter Storm Watch In New York
A massive snowstorm is coming through New York this week and it has already triggered a Winter Weather warnings. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Winter Storm Warning starting on Wednesday morning at 1 am. The Winter Storm Warning will be in place until 7 pm on...
NWS: Winter Storm Watch for entire listening area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of nine inches possible. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday evening.
Snow continues with heaviest falling in Otsego County
Morning: Snow showers. Low 30s. Afternoon: Lingering showers and slick roads. High 33. Tonight: Snow ends. Cloudy. Low 25. Tomorrow: Lake effect snow. High 34. Low 21. Snow showers still falling this morning especially south and east of Utica. The heaviest of snow will continue to fall into Otsego county up towards eastern Herkimer county. This is due to a low pressure system off the coast, so the snow is heavier and wetter than lake effect and could cause some very hazardous conditions on unplowed roads. Lingering showers continue into the afternoon with the snow ending tonight.
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
Thunderbolt 12: Checking out road conditions, searching for snow in New Jersey
News 12 New Jersey’s Lauren Due is monitoring road conditions in New Jersey ahead of expected rain and snow.
Cortland Weather Outlook: Wednesday, January 25
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023:. An approaching low pressure system will push slightly mild air toward the region, but it will not arrive until very late in the day and after a period of steady snowfall.
New York snow: AccuWeather graphics show timing of upcoming winter storm for parts of state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Winter weather on the horizon for New York is expected to begin mid-week, with northern sections of the state at a higher chance for continued snowfall. An AccuWeather forecaster said precipitation is expected to affect the five boroughs beginning Wednesday morning, though accumulation may not...
New York State Winter Fair comes back to the fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The winter tradition is coming back for its fourth edition of the Winter Fair at the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds! It’s “all the fun of the fair” from February 3-5 at the Winter Fair. The event will feature food, rides, live music and entertainment, crafters, businesses, and […]
Winter Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the St. Louis region from 6 pm Tuesday to 6 pm Wednesday.
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow Plows
Syracuse residents are increasingly frustrated with the increasing number of cars parked on the street during winter. This dangerous behavior not only endangers residents' safety but also hinders snow plows' ability to clear the roads effectively.
These Upstate New York Teens Rode To School On Snowmobiles
Remember when we were kids, complaining about waiting for the school bus outside during a cold, snowy winter morning? Our parents would reply with stories of how they used to walk to school and back for miles in all kinds of weather, uphill both ways. Yea, I believed that for a few seconds. That is until I realized they said 'uphill both ways.'
