ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kraken look for first-ever win against Canucks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huFmb_0kQTNHEw00

Barely a season and a half into their existence, the Seattle Kraken are about to face their third different Vancouver Canucks head coach.

They’re still looking for the first win against any of them.

The Kraken will look to snap that streak Wednesday night when they play host to the Canucks and new coach Rick Tocchet.

Tocchet, hired Sunday to replace Bruce Boudreau after the Canucks struggled to an 18-25-3 start, made his debut behind the Vancouver bench Tuesday night in a 5-2 home victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice in the second period, the Canucks broke away from a 2-2 tie with goals 34 seconds apart midway through the third, and Bo Horvat added a short-handed empty-netter to equal his career high with his 31st goal of the season.

The Canucks, who outshot Chicago 48-14, snapped a three-game skid and won for just the third time in the past 13 games.

“You like the result, but to me the hard part is to do it again,” Tocchet said. “You got to (line) change again hard, you got to track hard. It’s hard to win. You have to embrace the hardness. … And, I shouldn’t say it’s easy to do one game, but it’s hard to keep doing this stuff. And it’s just like a habit. You got to keep doing it.”

Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson knew what to expect after playing under Tocchet in Arizona from 2017-21.

“He’s a high-energy guy and brings a lot of structure,” Ekman-Larsson said. “He’s going to have a lot of rules and be hard on us. (Tocchet) wants us to play with a lot of speed and work harder and smarter. I think it’s going to be a lot of skating and not standing still as much. I think that’s going to benefit our group.”

While the Canucks have struggle mightily of late, the Kraken are 9-2-1 in January.

They were knocked out of a first-place tie atop the Pacific Division with a 2-1 shootout loss to the visiting Colorado Avalanche, the defending Stanley Cup champion, on Saturday night.

“We were in the battle for 65-plus minutes,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “Obviously, it’s disappointing when you don’t win … but our effort, our work level and battle was good throughout the hockey game.”

Now about beating the Canucks …

In their inaugural season, the Kraken went 0-4-0 against Vancouver coaches Travis Green and Boudreau.

Seattle is 0-1-1 vs. the Canucks this season, losing 5-4 at home on Oct. 27 and 6-5 in a shootout on Dec. 22 in Vancouver. The Canucks rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit in the latter contest as Elias Pettersson had two goals and three assists and netted the winner in the shootout.

Hakstol said he expects another inspired effort from the Canucks in Tocchet’s first road game.

“I’m sure they’ll tweak and change some things coming in, but I wouldn’t expect a wholesale change,” Hakstol said. “What I expect is a great effort out of their team (Wednesday) night with whatever structure they’re moving toward.”

Andre Burakovsky, the Kraken’s leading scorer with 38 points, was a late scratch against Colorado. Hakstol said Burakovsky would be a game-time decision on Wednesday, the same as fellow forwards Yanni Gourde and Alex Wennberg. All three have undisclosed injuries.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Should Target Another Canucks Star at 2023 Trade Deadline

With their 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Boston Bruins have improved to a remarkable 38-5-4 record. Due to their immense success, the Bruins are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline and have been linked to several big-name players because of it. The Vancouver Canucks, on the other hand, sport a 19-25-3 record and will be one of the league’s most active sellers because of it. Therefore, these two clubs could very well become trading partners before the deadline passes.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME

Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
KING 5

Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory

SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto, 30, has recorded 15 points (8g/7a) in 45 games for the San Jose Sharks this...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Need a Jakub Vrana Redemption Story

By this point, we’re all aware that Jakub Vrana is not with the Detroit Red Wings, but rather in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins. You have to wonder what’s next in the Vrana saga. Will he remain in the AHL? Or will he get the call up to Detroit before the 2022-23 season concludes?
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Canucks Agree to Terms with Andrei Kuzmenko on Two-Year Extension

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Andrei Kuzmenko on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5.5 million. "Andrei is a player we worked extremely hard to recruit last summer," said Allvin. "He...
VANCOUVER, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rivalry on? Fists fly as Kraken dominate in 1st win over Canucks

The first six times the Seattle Kraken met the Vancouver Canucks after joining the NHL, they fell short. And after the last of those saw the Kraken blow a two-goal lead in the third period and eventually lose 6-5 in a shootout, it was looking like Seattle was snakebit when it came to playing their neighbors from the north.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Canucks sport rabbit warmup jerseys in honor of Lunar New Year

The Vancouver Canucks hopped into the Lunar New Year in style. The Canucks wore special warmup jerseys that celebrated the Year of the Rabbit before their game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Trevor Lai, an award-winning local artist, designed the jerseys. The red warmups played off...
WTOP

PHOTOS: Capitals unveil new uniform for NHL Stadium Series Game

The Washington Capitals are showing off their style with new uniforms in time for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game. The uniforms are a partnership between the Caps, the National Hockey League and Adidas. “We are thrilled to unveil the 2023 Stadium Series uniform with the fan-favorite Weagle front-and-center,” said...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

A deep dive into Rick Tocchet’s potential game plan for the Canucks

As the dust begins to settle on one of the most turbulent weeks in Vancouver Canucks history, there’s hockey to be played and a new coaching staff trying to fix a 27th-place team. Rick Tocchet held his first press conference as Canucks head coach on Sunday, his first practice...
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Blow Big Opportunity Signing New Deal with Kuzmenko

The Vancouver Canucks have inked Andrei Kuzmenko to a two-year extension. The deal is worth $5.5 million per season and includes a 13-team no-trade clause. It’s a fair deal for a player who has exceeded expectations in his NHL rookie season, potting 21 goals in 47 games for a total of 43 points. All that said, the Canucks choosing needing to sign Kuzmenko is also the result of a couple of contract negotiation mistakes and the organization passing up on a golden opportunity to sell at a point his value was the highest.
Yardbarker

‘Cah-nooks’: FOX news anchor comically mispronounces ‘Canucks’, ‘Boudreau’, and ‘Tocchet’ in NHL news report

What’s a Canuck, anyway? …… Don’t ask anybody down at the FOX 5 DC television station for an answer to that question. The Washington-area network produced a report earlier this week about the Vancouver Canucks’ coaching change (it being relevant to the DC market because of Bruce Boudreau’s prior tenure as head coach of the Capitals).
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy