ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Lunar New Year Brings Revived China Box Office Cheer

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago


The Chinese New Year holidays have brought back scenes not seen in mainland China cinemas for a year – a slew of new release titles and crowds to match.

Few records will be broken. But after several months of desertification, the flood of returning cinema-goers may be a relief to the wider industry.

The holiday period, marked by family reunions, began on Saturday. New releases of some of the year’s most anticipated films followed on Sunday.

Most prominent among these were “ The Wandering Earth 2 ,” a prequel to a massive sci-fi hit from 2019 and historical suspense comedy “ Full River Red ,” from Zhang Yimou.

Claiming top spot, “The Wandering Earth 2” earned close to $71 million on its opening day ahead of “Full River Red” which earned just shy of $60 million. Third, fourth and fifth places belonged to a trio of next and neck performances by World War II spy thriller “Hidden Blade” with $20.4 million, animation franchise film “Boonie Bears: Guardian Code” ($19.8 million) and “Five Hundred Miles” ($18.9 million). Children’s animated film “Deep Sea” took fifth place with $10.8 million.

Monday performances saw “The Wandering Earth 2” and “Full River Red” swap chart places as the sci-fi tale dropped to $55 million on its second day. “Boonie Bears: Guardian Code” also gained a place, climbing ahead of “Hidden Blade” with an $18 million second day.

Tuesday witnessed another reshuffle as “Ping-Pong of China” got a Jan. 24 release and served up a $44 million first day.

After the third day of the new cinema season, “Full River Red” had accumulated $187 million, “Wandering Earth 2” $181 million, “Boonie Bears: Guardian Code” $60.6 million and “Hidden Blade” $53.8 million. The one-day performance of Ping-pong” was good enough for fifth.

The first day total added up to RMB1.34 billion ($198 million) earned from some 24 million ticket sales, according to tracking service Beacon. That was lower than the RMB1.45 million earned in 2021 and the RMB1.67 billion earned on the first day of the holiday season last year.

But after the COVID-induced second half malaise pulled last year’s overall box office down by 36% (to some RMB30 billion, compared with RMB 47 billion in 2021), a recovery has at least begun. The top six Chinese New Year titles earned a combined $604 million in three days.

State-controlled media praised the performance of Chinese-made films in the period and calculated that the year-to-date box office performance in China is greater than that of North America – though it was comparing a peak holiday season in one with a normally slow month stateside.

Giant screen cinema provider Imax reported that 2023 was its second best Chinese New Year opening day. Its more than 700 screens in China earned $7 million on Sunday, with “The Wandering Earth 2” accounting for some $6 million of that.

The company has worked in recent years to broaden its operation with local filmmakers and production companies. The Chinese New Year chart includes four local-language titles “The Wandering Earth 2,” “Full River Red,” “Hidden Blade” and “Deep Sea.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” was r ecently given a release extension that allows it to play for a second month and through a time normally reserved by regulators for the release of Chinese-language films. As screens were switched over to the new release titles, its earnings predictably dived – to less than $100,000 on Sunday from 210 sessions. By Tuesday, it was bouncing back somewhat, and took $720,000 from nearly 2,000 sessions. After 40 days in Chinese cinemas, “Avatar 2” has now earned $235 million.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Local Films Give Hong Kong Box Office a Lunar New Year Bounce

Cinema box office in Hong Kong rebounded over the recent Chinese New Year holiday period. They failed to recover to pre-pandemic levels, but local titles performed strongly. Data from Hong Kong Box Office Limited showed gross revenues between Saturday and Tuesday (Jan 21-24, 2023) amounted to HK$50.89 million ($6.52 million). That is a 19% improvement on the equivalent four-day period in 2020, when COVID was just starting to arrive in the city and revenues fell to HK$42.89 million ($5.50 million). But the number was still 17% below the 2019 figure of HK$61.47 million ($7.88 million). Cinemas in the territory were closed...
Variety

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Enjoys Box Office Record Opening for a Hindi Film, Marks Bollywood Rebound

The Shah Rukh Khan-starring spy adventure film “Pathaan” has smashed local records for a Hindi film on its first day of release. The strong opening is positive news for Hindi-language Bollywood, which had suffered a dearth of hits last year and was somewhat overshadowed by a string of blockbuster titles from the regional language industries in South India. “Pathaan” also underlines the enduring appeal of Khan, who is arguably India’s biggest male film star, but had been absent from screens as a leading man since 2018. Produced by Yash Raj Films, “Pathaan” had gross revenues of INR679 million ($8.32 million) in...
Variety

Pathe, Logical Pictures Sign Three-Year Co-Production, Co-Financing Deal to Enlist Private Investors (EXCLUSIVE)

Pathé has signed a three-year co-production and co-financing deal with Logical Pictures to strengthen its ambitious film production strategy. The family-owned company operates France’s leading multiplex chain and runs one of the country’s most successful film studios. 2023 looks to be Pathé’s biggest year in a while with three major French releases: Guillaume Canet’s “Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom” and Martin Bourboulon’s two-part epic saga “The Three Musketeers.” Both based on cult franchises, “Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom” and “The Three Musketeers” are budgeted in the $70 million range (about seven times more than the high bracket of...
Variety

‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘M3gan’ Continue U.K. Box Office Reign

Disney’s blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” ruled the U.K. and Ireland box office for the sixth consecutive weekend with £2.7 million ($3.4 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. James Cameron’s return to Pandora now has a running total of £67.6 million. In its second weekend, Universal’s “M3gan” collected £1.35 million for a total of £4.6 million. Close behind was Paramount’s “Babylon,” which debuted in third place with £1.32 million. A trio of Sony titles occupied fourth to sixth positions. In its fourth weekend, in fourth place, “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” took in £766,245 for a total...
Variety

Prime Video Producing ‘The Silent Service,’ Amazon’s First Japanese Original Movie

Amazon’s Prime Video is in production on “The Silent Service,” which will mark the streaming platform’s first original movie in Japan. Separately, Amazon confirmed that it has picked up rights to the Japanese national team’s games in the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic. “The Silent Service” is a popular manga series written and illustrated by artist Kawaguchi Kaiji, which was published in Kodansha’s Weekly Morning manga magazine from 1988 to 1996, and has sold a total of 32 million copies. The story, set in Japan’s first nuclear submarine, depicts the unpredictable actions of its captain, Kaieda Shiro, as he attempts to realize his...
Variety

Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, Prashant Nair Unpack Netflix India Hit ‘Trial by Fire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix series “Trial by Fire,” which began streaming Jan. 13, has emerged as a hit for the service, featuring in the top 10 in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Based on the book of the same name by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the series details the 25-year struggle for justice of the couple whose daughter and son were among the 59 people who died in a fire caused by negligence at Delhi’s Uphaar cinema on June. 13, 1997. In 2018, the book was optioned by Sidharth Jain’s book-to-screen company The Story Ink, which quickly got the Krishnamoorthys an offer for the...
Variety

‘Young and the Restless’ Star Tracey Bregman is Given a Replacement Emmy After Devastating House Fire (TV News Roundup)

“Young and the Restless” star Tracey Bregman has her Daytime Emmy back. The star’s original Emmy was destroyed in 2018 when she lost her house during Malibu’s Woolsey Fire. As she appeared Tuesday on CBS’ “The Talk,” Bregman was surprised with a replacement statue from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Bregman won her Emmy back in 1985 for the category that was then known as Outstanding Ingenue/Woman in a Drama Series. She appeared on “The Talk” to help celebrate her 40th anniversary on the show (which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year). Her on-screen husband, Christian...
Variety

Lance Kerwin, Star of ‘James at 15,’ ‘Salem’s Lot,’ Dies at 62

Actor Lance Kerwin, who starred in TV series “James at 15” and as Mark Petrie, the teen who becomes a vampire hunter in Stephen King mini-series “Salem’s Lot,” died Tuesday in San Clemente, Calif. He was 62. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is being conducted, according to his daughter Savanah. Kerwin began his career as a child actor, known primarily for his roles in television and film, including TV movie “The Boy Who Drank Too Much.” “James at 15” became “James at 16” in season 2. Kerwin starred as James Hunter “James at 15” and “James at 16.” First...
OREGON STATE
Variety

Microsoft Takes $800 Million Charge for Layoffs, Revenue Growth Slows to Lowest Rate Since 2016

Microsoft reported its slowest top-line growth in more than six years, with total revenue inching up 2% for the December 2022 quarter, and took an $800 million charge related to its layoff of 10,000 employees. Last week the tech giant announced it was eliminating 10,000 positions, about 5% of its global workforce, amid signs of an economic slowdown. All told, Microsoft took a $1.17 billion charge for severance, “hardware-related impairment” and lease consolidation costs for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Microsoft announced revenue of $52.7 billion, up 2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter,...
wegotthiscovered.com

A billion-dollar behemoth that set the bar way too high settles a lifelong grudge on streaming

Now that the dust has settled, audiences can look back and state the case for Daniel Craig being the best James Bond ever. You don’t have to agree, but his five-film stint ensured that he was definitely a worthy part of the conversation, even if Skyfall set a bar that the rest of the actor’s tenure couldn’t possibly hope to match.
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Kobalt Music Chief Creative Officer Sas Metcalfe Plots Exit; Roey Hershkovitz Named VP of Sound & Picture at UMG

After more than 20 years at the company, Sas Metcalfe, Kobalt‘s first employee and chief creative officer, will be exiting her post effective Feb. 28. “Her creative taste is second to none, from her first signing of Badly Drawn Boy to Andrew Watt. She has built a great spirit in her team because she is happy to share success,” commented Willard Ahdritz, founder and chairman of Kobalt, who hired Metcalfe in 2001. “All our fun moments together are what I will miss the most. I wish her all the best in her next endeavor.” According to the company, Metcalfe helped foster...
Variety

Oscar Nominee Selma Vilhunen Puts Open Relationship at the Heart of ‘Four Little Adults,’ First Clip Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agency LevelK has unveiled the first clip (below) for Selma Vilhunen’s “Four Little Adults,” set to bow at Intl. Film Festival Rotterdam and then Goteborg. The film sees a happily married couple faced with an affair and then trying to embrace it, welcoming the husband’s lover into their daily routine. And that’s just the beginning. The film was produced by Tuffi Films and Aurora Films, with Hobab and Manny Films also on board. It stars Eero Milonoff (“Border”) and Alma Pöysti (“Tove”). “All my life I have been wondering about monogamy. I guess I have been questioning my own choices, what...
Variety

Kristen Bell, Serena Williams and North West Join Kim Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson in Voicing ‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’

Nickelodeon Movies, Paramount Pictures and Spin Master Entertainment announced that new members of the “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” voice cast will include Kristin Bell, Christian Convery, Mckenna Grace, James Marsden, Serena Williams, Lil Rel Howery and North West, along with previously announced Taraji P. Henson. The stars are joining returning cast members Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo and Callum Shonike. “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” is a sequel to the preschool favorite “PAW Patrol: The Movie” (2021), and is a Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies and with distribution by Paramount Pictures. The 2021 prequel gathered over $150 million worldwide at the box office and...
Variety

Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations

Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
netflixjunkie.com

BREATHTAKING! Fans Left Gasping as Netflix Releases ‘The Sandman’s’ Unseen Images for Morpheus’ Realm of Dream

If you could travel to your dreams, how would you feel? These thoughts are not insane as the Lord of Dreaming made us believe in this Dream Land. Well, fans haven’t woken up from the Dreaming yet. Let them stay there for a little while. That is what The Sandman production wants right now. While the fandom is still in love with the Netflix Original series, the production gave them one more reason to stay in love.
Variety

Dave Chappelle Confronts Anti-Trans Backlash, Says Protesters Threw Eggs at His Fans

Dave Chappelle released the second episode of his “The Midnight Miracle” podcast with co-hosts Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey and confronted the backlash that has surrounded him for years regarding jokes that many perceive as being anti-trans. Last July, Minneapolis’ First Avenue club cancelled a Chappelle comedy show due to the backlash. The venue apologized to the community for booking Chappelle and vowed to keep the club a “safe space.” “I guess apparently they had made a pledge to the public at large that they would make their club a safe space for all people, and that they would ban...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Variety

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judge David Walliams Replaced by Bruno Tonioli Following Controversy

Choreographer and dancer Bruno Tonioli, best known for his stints as a judge on “Dancing With the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” has replaced David Walliams on “Britain’s Got Talent,” according to a new video circulating on Twitter. In the video, which appears to have been filmed by an audience member at the first round of auditions, “BGT” hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (better known by their collective stage name Ant and Dec) are introducing this year’s judging panel, which is made up of returning judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Tonioli. “Thank you very, very much,” Tonioli, clad...
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy