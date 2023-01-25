Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
Avivo Village staff provide resources for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness
MINNEAPOLIS — As temperatures continue to fall, it's uncomfortable and can be an inconvenience for some, but life-threatening for people without a warm place to stay. "All around the warehouse, individuals all have their own door," said Emily Bastian, as she walked around Avivo Village in Minneapolis. Bastian is...
Best 20 Buffets In America Includes Unique Restaurants From Minnesota And WI
While buffets may cater to quantity over quality, sometimes you just can’t go wrong with going to a buffet for dinner and piling up a plate of goodies. And then maybe pilling up a couple more. Although, one national site just gave us a list of the 20 best...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future
Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
'We've always seen a need': 2 mothers open fabric store with sewing materials for Native regalia
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Though it hasn't quite opened its doors to the public, loud laughter erupts within the walls of Fire Mountain Fabrics. The new store, located in Cherokee Center strip mall, was founded by two mothers and best friends who are excited to see a dream realized. Two weeks ahead of their big opening, Arlene Fairbanks and Jessica Travis are doing final preparations.
RECIPE: Lentil Bolognese from Kitchen Coalition
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A hunger relief program started by Second Harvest Heartland at the start of the pandemic has evolved into what's now called Kitchen Coalition. The kitchen has three objectives: Save food from being wasted, keep food workers employed during downtimes, and feed the hungry. Campus Club...
University of Minnesota law professors test if AI program ChatGPT can pass their final exams
MINNEAPOLIS -- You may have heard recently about the artificial intelligence program Chat GPT. Some University of Minnesota law professors wanted to find out if it could pass their final exams.Professor Dan Schwarcz had his doubts, but as he graded his students' exams he genuinely couldn't tell which one was written by a student and which was written by an AI program.RELATED: What exactly is ChatGPT?"The questions we ask on law school exams are not 'tell me when this law was passed', or the types of things you can ask Google to give you an answer," Schwarcz said.In the end, the...
Another guilty plea in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Oct. 28, 2022. A Brooklyn Park man has pled guilty to his role in a fraud scheme that authorities say siphoned $250 million in federal funds intended to feed hungry children during the pandemic. The U.S....
"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions
Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ccxmedia.org
Honeywell Union Workers in Golden Valley, Plymouth Face Possible Lockout
Honeywell union workers in Golden Valley, Plymouth and Minneapolis, embroiled in a contract stalemate, face a possible company lockout beginning Feb. 1. The company informed the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 1145 of the possibility if the two sides don’t reach an agreement by the end of the month.
Lifting Voices: Minneapolis organization seeks to diversify winter activities
MINNEAPOLIS — The Great Northern Festival kicks off this week throughout the Twin Cities metro, featuring events that cater to winter enthusiasts. In the meantime, Melanin in Motion remains focused on their mission of making sure those "enthusiasts" can include everyone. “Melanin in Motion is really a community-based program...
WATCH: Minnesota Plow Truck Busted Taking Out Someone’s Garbage Cans
I do not envy plow truck drivers at all they have a very difficult job where they are sometimes out driving in horrible conditions. They are out driving during blizzards with massive wind gusts and very little visibility trying to clear up the snow so we average citizens can get around.
HORMEL announces new chili cheese brew in time for Super Bowl
AUSTIN, Minn. — Hosting the Super Bowl party this year and looking for unique refreshments? Look no further than HORMEL Chili Cheese Brew!. The Austin, MN-based food company teamed up with Modist Brewing Co. of Minneapolis to create a new beer inspired by the classic chili cheese recipe. “Football...
North Minneapolis church buys neighboring gas station in effort to curb crime
MINNEAPOLIS — At the Real Believers Faith Center church in north Minneapolis, church leaders are taking community safety into their own hands with a unique investment. They bought the neighboring Marathon gas station back in November, where there have been more than 60 911 calls in just the last year, according to call logs from Minneapolis police.
Bogart's Doughnut Co. to open new Twin Cities location
Bogart's Doughnut Company announced it is opening a second location in the Twin Cities. The popular donut shop, based at 904 West 36th Street in Minneapolis, has confirmed on Instagram it's opening a new shop in the Miracle Mile shopping center on Excelsior Boulevard, in St Louis Park. "Here to...
CAIR-MN, other Twin Cities community groups speak out over Tyre Nichols video
MINNEAPOLIS — A coalition of Twin Cities-based social justice organizations held a press conference to respond to the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. “It’s really sad that we have to be here, once again, demanding the obvious, which is police accountability,” said Activist Nekima Levy Armstrong.
