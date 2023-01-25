Effective: 2023-01-26 22:33:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-29 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1045 AM EST. Target Area: Bristol; Plymouth The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Massachusetts Taunton River Near Bridgewater affecting Bristol and Plymouth Counties. For the Taunton River...including Bridgewater...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Taunton River Near Bridgewater. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Backwater flooding from the Taunton River will cause flooding of lower Purchade Brook in Middleboro. This will cause Woloski Park to become impassable by most vehicles. Beware of the dangers of crossing flooded roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage overnight to a crest of 8.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BRISTOL COUNTY, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO