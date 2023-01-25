Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 22:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-28 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1030 AM EST. Target Area: Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Connecticut...Rhode Island Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting Washington and New London Counties. For the Pawcatuck River...including Westerly...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pawcatuck River At Westerly. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the Pawcatuck River. Along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach on lowest lying homes in French Village. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM EST Thursday the stage was 7.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM EST Thursday was 7.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.5 feet late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Kent, Providence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 22:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-29 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1045 AM EST. Target Area: Kent; Providence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Rhode Island Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Providence and Kent Counties. For the Pawtuxet River...including Cranston...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pawtuxet River At Cranston. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding will occur along Pioneer Avenue, Bellows Street and Venturi Avenue in Warwick. Some homes are impacted on Avery Road and Wellington Avenue in Cranston. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bristol, Plymouth by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 22:33:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-29 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1045 AM EST. Target Area: Bristol; Plymouth The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Massachusetts Taunton River Near Bridgewater affecting Bristol and Plymouth Counties. For the Taunton River...including Bridgewater...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Taunton River Near Bridgewater. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Backwater flooding from the Taunton River will cause flooding of lower Purchade Brook in Middleboro. This will cause Woloski Park to become impassable by most vehicles. Beware of the dangers of crossing flooded roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage overnight to a crest of 8.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0