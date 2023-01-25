Effective: 2023-01-26 22:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-29 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1045 AM EST. Target Area: Kent; Providence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Rhode Island Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Providence and Kent Counties. For the Pawtuxet River...including Cranston...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pawtuxet River At Cranston. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding will occur along Pioneer Avenue, Bellows Street and Venturi Avenue in Warwick. Some homes are impacted on Avery Road and Wellington Avenue in Cranston. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

KENT COUNTY, RI ・ 5 HOURS AGO