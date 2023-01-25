Read full article on original website
Inaugural Girls Wrestling Regionals begin Friday
The first annual girls high school wrestling regionals take place tomorrow. Wrestling will happen across the state at four locations; Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Sioux City and Decorah. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state tournament. Among metro schools, Cedar Falls is at the Des...
Waterloo West girls basketball standout Sahara Williams named McDonald’s All-American
Waterloo West high school girls basketball standout Sahara Williams has been named a McDonald’s All-American. She’ll play alongside 23 other top high school players in the country at the McDonald’s All-American game in Houston, Texas, March 28th. Williams is a five-star recruit and is ranked by ESPN...
Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball coach Eavon Woodin announces retirement
The state’s all-time winningest high school volleyball coach has announced her retirement. Eavon Woodin, who has been the head volleyball coach at Waverly-Shell Rock since 1989, is retiring. Woodin leaves with an impressive resume, including a state best 1,214 career wins. She was named the state’s coach of the...
Cedar Falls Co-op Manager Sentenced To Prison
A 39-year-old Cedar Falls man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan DeWall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain co-op, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall conducted a “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain co-op and the trucking company. DeWall was sentenced to a year and one day in prison. He must also pay over $217,000 in restitution to his partners in the trucking business and serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term. He is also facing trial next month in an unrelated hog farm operation neglect case in Black Hawk County.
1.24.23 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute
The Black Hawks’ newest forward notched a couple of points during his first two Waterloo games. Miko Matikka talks about the trade and his new teammates. Today’s feature is presented by Mike Fereday Heating & Air Conditioning.
Homicide Investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo Police are continuing a homicide investigation, after a man had been stabbed early Thursday morning. Police were called to a vandalism report in the 500 block of Dawson Street before 2:00AM, when they found the victim. Officers attempted life-saving measures until Waterloo Fire Rescue paramedics arrived on scene. The man was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital where he later died. The man’s name has not been released at this time. Police say this is being investigated as a homicide. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340.
Denver Man Detained For Impersonating A Police Officer
A 21-year old Denver man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer after an incident on Tuesday. Cedar Falls Police officers talked to Mitchil Dayvid Thuesen, who had claimed to have been the victim of an assault. Through the initial interview, he made claims to the responding officer he recently worked for Waterloo Police. On Wednesday, investigators would determine that the male was claiming to be a WPD undercover officer to several people on several different occasions. Investigators would later interview the male, and he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with impersonating a public official, a misdemeanor and later released pending trial. Cedar Falls Police encourage anyone who had contact with Thuesen, and he told them he was a police officer, to contact department investigators at 319-273-8612.
‘10MPH out here is too fast!!!!!’ Bremer County deputies warn drivers to avoid Highway 218
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid Highway 218 between Janesville and Waverly Wednesday morning, saying multiple crashes have caused a miles-long traffic backup. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said there are four semis and cars blocking the roadway near...
