A 21-year old Denver man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer after an incident on Tuesday. Cedar Falls Police officers talked to Mitchil Dayvid Thuesen, who had claimed to have been the victim of an assault. Through the initial interview, he made claims to the responding officer he recently worked for Waterloo Police. On Wednesday, investigators would determine that the male was claiming to be a WPD undercover officer to several people on several different occasions. Investigators would later interview the male, and he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with impersonating a public official, a misdemeanor and later released pending trial. Cedar Falls Police encourage anyone who had contact with Thuesen, and he told them he was a police officer, to contact department investigators at 319-273-8612.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO