Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan

Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
Governor pushing gun reforms in Michigan State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the Democratic-controlled legislature to pass new gun laws. That call is fueling a debate at the Capitol about whether red flag and safe storage laws would prevent shootings. The governor said if the state had these laws on the books,...
Michigan state rep introduces 'Gas Stove Appreciation Day'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are hoping to put heated discussions about one kitchen appliance to rest. Today, State Rep. Angela Rigas announced a commemorative resolution to formally declare Jan. 31, 2023 as "Gas Stove Appreciation Day" in Michigan. Debates surrounding gas stoves in American households stem from...
Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address Wednesday night, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have quickly released their reactions. It’s tradition for both political parties to stand when the governor enters the House chambers to deliver their message, but after that, all bets are […]
Increased pay rate helps Michigan DNR with staffing woes

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it's optimistic about meeting staffing needs for the summer. DNR State Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said the department came close to reaching hiring goals last year after raising the base rate of pay to $15. He said one reason why the department wasn’t able to fill all positions was because of scheduling challenges that have since been resolved.
7 takeaways from Whitmer’s State of the State proposals

LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023

Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer open to charging tolls on Michigan roads

LANSING — Toll roads could be part of a broader plan to reimagine infrastructure funding as electric vehicles become more popular and limit fuel tax revenues, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday. Whitmer, who first won election in 2018 on a pledge to "fix the damn roads," said the...
