More snow this week • Minimum wage hike reversed • Home on St. Clair River used for smuggling
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - After starting the month with three weeks of no snow, boy have we caught up this week!. After Wednesday's snow storm, we continue to keep the snow in our weekend forecast. We wake up to an icy and frigid Friday start with temperatures in the low 20s.
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan
Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending
The MI Legislature will set aside $200 million out of its about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the U.P., while also setting aside more money for the state's economic development fund.
Michigan to Automatically Expunge Some Criminal Records Under ‘Clean Slate’ Program
A new system that will automatically expunge Michigan residents’ criminal records based on certain criteria means that as many as 1 million people will have easier access to jobs, housing and education. Run by the Michigan State Police (MSP), the expungement process has historically been labor-intensive: Offenders submit an...
Oxford student, business owner and retiree respond to Whitmer State of the State
Legislators and local dignitaries typically account for the bulk of the attendees at a State of the State address. But the broad message and specific policy vision shared during this annual speech is intended to have the biggest impact on normal Michiganders. So we reached out to a few Michigan residents who...
How do Republicans feel about Whitmer’s State of the State?
It's the first time in 40 years that Michigan has a Democratic governor at the podium and a Democratically controlled House and Senate.
Governor pushing gun reforms in Michigan State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the Democratic-controlled legislature to pass new gun laws. That call is fueling a debate at the Capitol about whether red flag and safe storage laws would prevent shootings. The governor said if the state had these laws on the books,...
Watch: Here’s How Crews Clear Snow From Michigan’s Railroads
You already know winters in Michigan can be brutal. Keeping the roads clear when we get several feet of snow can be difficult enough, but have you ever wondered how Michigan keeps its nearly 3,600 miles of rail corridors clear of snow?. YouTuber Jason Asselin shared an amazing video that...
Michigan state rep introduces 'Gas Stove Appreciation Day'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are hoping to put heated discussions about one kitchen appliance to rest. Today, State Rep. Angela Rigas announced a commemorative resolution to formally declare Jan. 31, 2023 as "Gas Stove Appreciation Day" in Michigan. Debates surrounding gas stoves in American households stem from...
Snowy owls are used to being the predator. But here in Michigan, they can be prey to an odd enemy: Airplanes
Snowy owls are native to the Arctic… but for many, Michigan is their warm weather winter destination. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark learns what’s unique about these birds, and why airplanes are such a problem.
Is It Illegal to Run a Yellow Traffic Light in Michigan?
Let's face it, we're all really busy. We burn the candle at both ends and rarely have time to sleep. We're on the go and sometimes that means that we blow thru yellow signals at stoplights. A lot of people think that if it's yellow that you can push that...
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address Wednesday night, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have quickly released their reactions. It’s tradition for both political parties to stand when the governor enters the House chambers to deliver their message, but after that, all bets are […]
Increased pay rate helps Michigan DNR with staffing woes
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it's optimistic about meeting staffing needs for the summer. DNR State Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said the department came close to reaching hiring goals last year after raising the base rate of pay to $15. He said one reason why the department wasn’t able to fill all positions was because of scheduling challenges that have since been resolved.
7 takeaways from Whitmer’s State of the State proposals
LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow
INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
Pro poker player sentenced to probation for running illegal Michigan gambling operation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pro poker player received a year of probation for his role in running an illegal gambling operation in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Joshua T. Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Mich., pleaded guilty to one count of felony gambling operations violations last month stemming from an investigation into 906 Poker Social in Marquette.
Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023
Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer open to charging tolls on Michigan roads
LANSING — Toll roads could be part of a broader plan to reimagine infrastructure funding as electric vehicles become more popular and limit fuel tax revenues, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday. Whitmer, who first won election in 2018 on a pledge to "fix the damn roads," said the...
Michigan turns 186 years old today - here's how it became a state
(FOX 2) - It's Michigan's birthday today. More than 186 years ago on Jan. 26, Michigan was admitted into the union as the country's 26th country. It's path to statehood involved a small skirmish with the state of Ohio as well as the acquisition of land to the north. It...
