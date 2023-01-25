ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand's leader, succeeding Jacinda Ardern

By NICK PERRY
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpIjJ_0kQTKf3D00

Chris Hipkins was sworn in Wednesday as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern .

Hipkins, 44, has promised a back-to-basics approach focusing on the economy and what he described as the “pandemic of inflation.”

He will have less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with opinion polls indicating that his Labor Party is trailing its conservative opposition.

New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro officiated the brief swearing-in ceremony in front of Hipkins’ friends and colleagues after she earlier accepted Ardern’s resignation .

“This is the biggest privilege and responsibility of my life,” Hipkins said at the ceremony. “I’m energized and excited by the challenges that lie ahead.”

Carmel Sepuloni was also sworn in as deputy prime minister, the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has taken on the role. She congratulated Hipkins and thanked him for the trust he’d placed in her.

After the ceremony, Hipkins said as an aside to reporters: “It feels pretty real now.”

Hipkins is known to many by the nickname “Chippy,” which fits with his upbeat demeanor and skills as an amateur handyman.

He served as education and police minister under Ardern. He rose to public prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he took on a crisis management role. But he and other liberals have long been in the shadow of Ardern, who exemplified a new style of leadership .

Ardern last week said she was resigning after more than five years in the role because she no longer had “enough in the tank” to do the job justice. “It’s that simple,” she said.

On Tuesday she made her final official appearance as prime minister, saying the thing she would miss most was the people because they had been the “joy of the job.” On Wednesday morning, she was greeted with hugs and farewells by dozens of former staff and admirers on Parliament’s forecourt as she left the building.

Ardern plans to stay on as a backbench lawmaker until April to avoid triggering a special election ahead of the nation’s general election in October.

New Zealand’s head of state is Britain’s King Charles III, who succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after her death in September, and Kiro is his representative in New Zealand, although these days the nation’s relationship with the monarchy is largely symbolic.

Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Catherine, thanked Ardern on Twitter “for your friendship, leadership and support over the years, not least at the time of my grandmother’s death. Sending you, Clarke and Neve our best wishes. W & C.”

Clarke Gayford is Ardern’s fiance, and Neve is their 4-year-old daughter.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
BBC

Why would Boris Johnson need an £800,000 loan?

When Boris Johnson was prime minister, he was offered a loan of up to £800,000 to top up his income. We found this out last week, when details of the loan, and allegations the BBC's chairman, Richard Sharp, was involved in arranging it, surfaced following a report by the Sunday Times.
BBC

Richard Sharp: BBC chairman says he will not quit over Boris Johnson loan row

The chairman of the BBC says he won't quit over the Boris Johnson loan row. Richard Sharp is accused of helping facilitate a loan to the then prime minister, when Mr Sharp was applying to be BBC chairman. His appointment is now under review by the Commissioner of Public Appointments.
BBC

Supreme Court collegium: The growing row over picking judges in India

For long judges in India's top courts have been selected by their colleagues through a mechanism called the collegium system. Judges of the Supreme Court are appointed by the president after consultation with fellow judges. (The law minister puts up the justices' recommendations to the prime minister, who advises the president to appoint them.)
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
511K+
Followers
79K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy